Release Date, Trailer, Pre-Orders, and Everything We Know about ‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land’

Everyone’s favorite pink and round hero has returned, and he’s even better than before.

Nintendo has released more information about Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a highly anticipated 3D open-world adventure that will be released on Nintendo Switch soon.

Fortunately, the game will arrive much sooner than fans may have anticipated.

Here’s everything we know about Kirby and the Forgotten Land, including the release date, trailer, and pre-order details.

Simply put, Kirby and the Forgotten Land resembles Kirby’s Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo released a press release on Jan.

The platformer game follows Kirby through an “unknown land,” where “Waddle Dees are being kidnapped by the Beast Pack in droves.”

“To save the Waddle Dees, Kirby embarks on an adventure with the curious Elfilin, whom he meets in the new world,” continued the press release.

Players can use a variety of abilities to take down enemies and save Waddle Dees as they embark on Kirby’s adventure.

Waddle Dee Town, which changes with each rescued Waddle Dee, is also available for exploration.

There are shops, helpful NPCs, and mini-games throughout the town, including a fast-paced café game.

In (hashtag)Kirby and the Forgotten Land, learn about some of Kirby’s new copy abilities.

During the September Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed Kirby and the Forgotten Land with a reveal trailer.

Kirby traversed an island’s abandoned, overgrown city in the video.

He fought enemies, used his classic inhale and float abilities, and assisted Waddle Dees in his captivity escape.

Nintendo announced a “spring 2022” release date at the end of the video.

Many fans expected Kirby and the Forgotten Land to be released in the late spring months, such as April or May, but it turns out that we’re getting much closer.

On January, a new trailer was released (see below).

On March 25, 2022, Nintendo announced that Kirby and the Forgotten Land would be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

In addition to the release date, Nintendo included glimpses of Kirby’s copy abilities in the new trailer.

Eleven special abilities, including two new ones, are available to the hero.

Drill is the first, and it allows Kirby to drill himself into the ground and then pop up beneath enemies to kill them.

Meanwhile, Kirby’s Ranger ability equips him with a star-firing weapon.

Here's a comprehensive list of

