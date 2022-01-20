Release Date, Trailer, Pre-Orders, and Everything We Know About ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’

Over the last few years, Nintendo Switch owners have had no shortage of Pokémon games, but few have sparked as much enthusiasm as Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Most players were sold on this installment by the promise of an open-world addition to the franchise.

When does Pokémon Legends: Arceus come out, and what do we know about it so far?

The release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, from Game Freak and Nintendo, will kick off 2022.

29.

The game follows the Diamond and Pearl remakes, but it promises to generate more buzz than Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl ever did.

This is due to the fact that this is the first Pokémon game to feature an open-world environment.

The structure has been compared to Monster Hunter, despite the fact that it will not be fully open-world like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In any case, it’s a far cry from the norm.

To get a better idea of The Pokémon Company’s model, read the full statement to Kotaku:

“After receiving an assignment or a request and preparing for their next excursion, players will depart from Jubilife Village to study one of the various open areas of the Hisui region.”

Players will need to return after completing the survey work to prepare for their next task.

We hope to provide more information about exploring the Hisui region in the near future.”

The trailer also gives fans a taste of what to expect from Arceus’ gameplay and story.

“Get ready to experience Pokémon like never before,” Nintendo’s trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus begins, and it quickly proves its point.

This game takes a different approach to finding and catching Pokémon, from the “open landscapes” to the collecting and crafting.

The game will take players to the Hisui region.

That was the old name for the Sinnoh region.

Players will also have the opportunity to travel back in time to see what the environment was like.

They’ll be in charge of creating the area’s first Pokédex, cementing their place in Hisui’s history.

Because the objective is to learn more about Hisui’s…

