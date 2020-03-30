Relive Bad Bunny’s Fashion Evolution: From a 13,000 Crystal Coat to a Prosthetic Third Eye

Boring and basic are two words that aren’t part of Bad Bunny‘s vocabulary.

The Latin trap star, whose real names is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is not only known for his music around the world. He’s also famous for his electrifying and daring fashion.

Take one look at El Conejo Malo onstage or on the red carpet, and you’ll see he’s pulling out all of the style stops with something just as loud and head-turning as his chart-topping tunes.

In fact, he’s explained before how his love for fashion and singing often go hand-in-hand.

“My style influences my music and everything around me,” he told Billboard in a sit-down interview. “It can be said that the way you dress is like a type of artform. I think everyone should dress [in a] way that uses their creativity… and as a way to express themselves however they want to.”

The 26-year-old star is always showing up and showing out… no matter the occasion.

From donning a prosthetic third eye at the 2018 American Music Awards to lighting up the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with a silver coat that featured 13,000 Swarovski stones, his lewks are simply unique and unforgettable.

To see Bad Bunny’s glorious fashion evolution, scroll through our gallery below!

We can’t wait to see what the Latin trap singer wears next.