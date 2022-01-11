Relive Every Time Bella Hadid Proved She’s a Y2K Style Icon With Low-Rise Jeans, Bucket Hats, and Velour Tracksuits!

Relive Every Time Bella Hadid Proved She’s a Y2K Style Icon in Low-Rise Jeans, Bucket Hats, and Velour Tracksuits!

Bella Hadid is the undisputed queen of reviving Y2K fashion.

The 25-year-old model has been leading the charge for years, and she shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Y2K fashion, for the uninitiated, refers to trends that emerged in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The distinct style is easily recognizable for its retro, futuristic, and occasionally sexy aesthetic.

Cropped baby tees, baguette bags, and bucket hats, as well as more controversial trends such as low-rise jeans, visible thongs, and pleated skirts, are all on the rise.

Hadid has done everything.

Better yet, no matter what the occasion, the California native dresses in Y2K style.

On the red carpet, she’s worn midriff-baring gowns, figure-hugging corsets for days and nights out, and ultra low-rise jeans on a regular basis.

(The latter has become one of her trademark looks.)

We can thank Hadid’s fashion stylist for the model’s iconic throwback outfits, in addition to Hadid herself.

For years, Mimi Cuttrell has collaborated with Bella and her sister Gigi.

In a 2019 Vogue interview, Cuttrell said, “I’ve spent so much time learning my clients’ individual likes and dislikes, observing and understanding their personal style, and knowing what works best on their bodies.”

While Cuttrell hasn’t explicitly defined Bella’s style, the model has discussed it, particularly her fondness for exposing her skin.

In an August interview, she said, “I’m just a tiny top kind of girl,” referring to the Louis Vuitton cummerbund she epically wore as a top to the luxury label’s 2020 menswear show.

“I adore oversized pants, oversized jackets, and sultry masculine.”

I also enjoy exposing my skin.

“I don’t believe there is any problem with skin.”

Stylish at Us Weekly rounded up 15 of Hadid’s most talked-about Y2K looks over the years, including the unforgettable sexy gown she wore to the 2019 VMAs and the cummerbund-turned-top.

Continue scrolling to relive them in all their glory!

