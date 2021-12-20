Relive Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber’s Love Story!

Relive Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber’s Relationship Timeline

After stepping out together in September 2020, Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber kept their relationship quiet.

After being seen in New York City together in the fall of 2020, the Kissing Booth actor and the model sparked relationship speculation.

Following two PDA-filled outings in New York, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “Kaia and Jacob are newly seeing each other.”

Their rumored romance came eight months after Gerber ended her relationship with Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live.

After a whirlwind three-month relationship, the two split in January 2020.

For his part, Elordi has previously been linked to Euphoria co-star Zendaya.

After sparking romance rumors in August 2019, Us confirmed in February 2020 that the two were dating.

In March 2020, they were last seen together.

Gerber and Elordi made their relationship public in November 2020, when they dressed up as Priscilla Presley and her late husband, Elvis Presley, for Halloween.

The insider told Us in April 2021, “It’s actually crazy how much they have in common.”

“It was as if the universe brought them together! They’re both models, and they’ve both modeled for Calvin Klein, so they’re very into fashion.”

They enjoy doing things together, such as going shopping and even working out.

They are, without a doubt, some of the nicest people you will ever meet.”

While the couple bonded over shared interests, a second source told Us that they weren’t “rushing into anything serious like an engagement.” Instead, they were “enjoying being a couple” and simply wanted to “experience life together,” the insider added.

During an interview with Vogue in May 2021, Gerber broke her silence about her and Elordi’s relationship, explaining that they didn’t “want anything from each other” and that they were in a “safe, steady relationship,” which allowed her to see “possibilities of love.”

“Lust is touching or wanting other people, but love is seeing someone,” she continued.

After a year of dating, the couple announced their split in November 2021.

Relive the couple’s sweetest moments together by scrolling down:

