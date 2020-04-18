Relive Jennifer Lopez’s Best Roles With E!’s J.Lo Movie Marathon!

Jennifer Lopez may be Jenny from the Block, but she’s also Jenny from all your favorite romantic comedies.

And, thankfully, you’ll be able to experience some of her best roles through E!’s J.Lo movie marathon this weekend. So, give your best friends a ring over FaceTime or snuggle up with your significant other, because you won’t want to leave the couch Saturday or Sunday!

The viewing party will kick off with the Lopez and Jane Fonda-led comedy Monster-in-Law, airing today at 12:00 p.m. The film stars the “Let’s Get Loud” artist as newly-engaged Charlotte who can’t seem to get soon-to-be mother-in-law Viola (Fonda)’s blessing.

Next up, at 2:15 p.m., you can catch one of Lopez’s best rom-coms to date. We’re, of course, talking about The Wedding Planner. For those who missed the box office hit in 2001, Lopez plays wedding player Mary, who accidentally falls for handsome pediatrician and client Steve Edison (played by Matthew McConaughey).

By 4:30 p.m., E! will have you feeling baby fever with an airing of What to Expect When You’re Expecting. In addition to Lopez, this film stars Cameron Diaz, Anna Kendrick, Elizabeth Banks and so many more.

You can catch Monster-in-Law one more time at 6:30 p.m. before tuning into the Cinderella-esque 2002 film, Maid in Manhattan.

If you miss today’s marathon, don’t fret, because E! will re-air the beloved rom-coms on Sunday, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Of course, these aren’t Lopez’s only iconic roles. In fact, we’d be remiss if we didn’t give J.Lo’s Hustlers character Ramona a shout out.

So, while we wait for E!’s movie marathon to begin, be sure to scroll through J.Lo’s best roles below.

