Relive Last Season’s Craziest KUWTK Moments Before the Season 18 Premiere!

But before everyone from Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner returns to the small screen tomorrow night at 8 p.m., why not look back at the craziness that was season 17? There was drama from the very beginning, with Khloe Kardashian trying to navigate co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson, and Kourtney Kardashian stressing about turning 40, only to wind up in a heated back-and-forth with Kim.

Things didn’t settle down as time went on, either—there were more fights, a few pranks, some awkward moments and even an appearance from JoJo Siwa. Relieve these entertaining moments and more by scrolling through our list below before Thursday’s season 18 premiere at 8 p.m.!

1. Kim Blows Up on Kourtney for “Stealing Her Style”

At the beginning of the season, Kim accused Kourtney of stealing her look after she learned that Kourt’s stylist reached out to Thierry Mugler—the designer behind Kim’s 2019 Met Gala ensemble—about a potential partnership.

“I don’t think Kourtney really understands the leg work that goes behind this…Like, you have to really have a relationship with that designer,” Kim said in a confessional interview. “I’ve spent months and months flying to Miami to see what [Mugler’s] vision is. So, for her to jump in, I just was like, ‘Oh, come on. She has no idea how this works.'”

The sisters ended up getting into a huge argument over the phone after exchanging a series of nasty texts.

“I said, ‘You’re going to school to become a lawyer and help the world and these are the kinds of problems you have?'” Kourtney explained to sister Khloe. “And she’s like, ‘You’re really a miserable human being and you keep not understanding the issue because you, all of a sudden, turn into such a humanitarian and talk about the world’s issues—which you’ve not contributed one ounce to the world.'”

Meanwhile, Kim was venting to mom Kris.

“You f–kin’ fake humanitarian hoe. I actually do s–t for the world and you f–king fake it all day long,” Kim said of Kourtney. “And act like, ‘Oh! There’s people dying, Kim.’ And what the f–k are you doing about it? So, shut the f–k up.”

2. Kris Plays the “Prank of the Century” on Kim

Kim (understandably) freaks out when she sees her mom in a gurney after apparently being tackled by Kim’s security. But as it turns out, the whole thing—which required an actual stunt double—was a prank. Kris had hoped the charade would make Kim relax a little when it came to her and Kanye West‘s intense home security.

“We would just love to have some clearance so we can come in and out of your house,” Kris said, with Kim confirming that she got the message “loud and clear.”

3. Scott Explodes at Corey Gamble

Kourtney and Scott Disick probably won’t be turning to Corey Gamble for parenting advice any time soon.

At a heated family dinner, the oldest Kardashian daughter had explained that her nanny quit after Penelope Disick “scratched her face,” and Corey responded by asking if it’s “cool” to “pop the kid” for the bad behavior.

Kourtney seemed to brush off the comment, but Corey again brought up the idea of physical punishment.

“I’m sorry, but if P scratched me for no reason, I’m whipping her ass and I’ll explain it to y’all later,” Kris’ boyfriend said.

“What? You would whoop Penelope’s ass if she scratched you?” Scott retorts.

He continued, “My daughter? What the hell are you talking about? You would whoop my daughter’s ass if she touched you A little six-year-old girl? What the f–k are you talking about? Stop it!”

4. North Has a Playdate with JoJo Siwa

North West ventured to YouTube star JoJo Siwa’s house for a day of fun activities like making glittery slime and playing hide-and-seek. Kim and Kanye’s oldest child is apparently a huge JoJo fan, so she was clearly thrilled to star in a YouTube video with her.

5. Kourtney Joins Scott and Sofia Richie Hang Out on Vacation

A trip Finland for Scott, his girlfriend Sofia Richia, ex Kourtney and their three kids culminates in perhaps the most awkward hot tub session ever.

6. Kourtney Catches Who’s Been Stealing From Her

After Kourtney discovers that the person who had been stealing from her was someone who spent time “alone” with Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick for a couple weeks—though she didn’t name names—Kourtney quite literally catches the woman in the act.

Unfortunately, the robber began driving away as soon as Kourtney ran out to the front gate. However, the surreal moment prompted Kourtney to file an official police report in addition to letting Khloe guide both her and Kris through an herbal house cleaning.

7. Kim and Kanye Renew Their Vows

To commemorate their fifth wedding anniversary, Kim and Kanye renewed their vows in an intimate backyard ceremony. Kim initially planned to surprise her husband with the special occasion, but that was derailed when she discovered he had been meeting with a party planner himself.

She was able to surprise him when it came time for the actual ceremony, though, by writing her own vows—something she didn’t do at their wedding.

8. Khloe and Kris Clash Over Lamar Odom’s Memoir

Did Kris tell Lamar Odom where he could find Khloe back on one occasion back in 2015? She claims she didn’t, but that’s not what Lamar said in his 2019 memoir, Darkness to Light. At the time, Khloe was heading inside a SoulCycle gym for an early morning class when Lamar suddenly showed up in an altered state of mind. Since then, she’s wondered if he’d been tipped off to her location by someone she knew.

When Khloe attempted to get ahold of her mom, Kris began screening her calls. As a result, Khloe convinced Scott to fake sick in hopes of luring Kris over so she could confront her. It worked, but Khloe didn’t necessarily get what she wanted out of the conversation as Kris swore she “didn’t do it.”

Khloe, however, accepted her answer. “OK, we’re still gonna deny ’til we die,” she joked, to which Kris responded, “Deny ’til we die.”

9. Kim and Kourtney Clash Over Party Planning

While planning a joint birthday celebration for North and Penelope, Kim and Kourtney ended up butting heads over whether or not to serve candy at the party—despite it being Candyland-themed.

During her argument with the health-conscious Kourtney, Kim chimed in with the ultimate retort, “It’s a Candyland-themed party! That’s, like, what the party is about. It’s not f–king Gluten Free Land over here.”

10. Kris Slams Rumors About a Relationship with O.J. Simpson

This season, Kris opened up about the loss of close friend Nicole Brown Simpson and the struggle she faces every year on the anniversary of her death. What made things worse this year was a tabloid accusation that she had an affair with O.J. Simpson. The claim about a “hot tub hookup” was completely fabricated, but Kris was still angry.

“It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath,” Jenner told the KUWTK cameras. “And on the anniversary of Nicole’s death, it’s so tasteless and disgusting.”

She later added, “I think it’s just really unfair to Nicole’s family, my family for these stupid rumors to be flying around out there. It’s always right there, under the surface. My team has decided to take legal action because, once and for all, I have to do something about it.”

11. Tristan’s Attempts to Reconcile with Khloe

From the very beginning of season 17, Tristan Thompson appeared to be trying to get back in Khloe’s good graces. During the premiere, Khloe revealed that when meeting with her ex ahead of their daughter True’s birthday party—in an attempt to prevent any awkwardness—Tristan tried to kiss her.

Later in the season, Tristan yet again left Khloe feeling conflicted when he gifted her with lavish presents for her birthday. This was especially the case with one particular present: a pink diamond “promise ring.”

However, when discussing the situation with Scott, she shut down reunion speculation by stating there was “nothing romantic between Tristan and I.”

12. Kim and Khloe Threaten to Kick Kourtney Off the Show

Fed up with what they described as Kourtney’s disdain for filming and sharing her personal life, Kim and Khloe confronted their sister and delivered the ultimate threat. “We have a proposal for you. It starts with an f and ends with a d,” Kim told Kourtney over FaceTime.

“If Kim thinks she has the power to fire me from our family show? It’s just crazy,” Kourtney told the KUWTK cameras. “It’s just sometimes we need a break and I don’t want to film with Kim.”

But in the end, Kourtney wasn’t backing down. “My well-being is more important than the show,” Kourtney informed her family and production. “I’m not giving in and I’m not going to change my boundaries. That’s not gonna happen.”

13. The Fam Dresses Up and Imitates Each Other

There’s no forgetting the epic season 17 finale, when the entire Kardashian-Jenner family got dressed up and impersonated each other during their last dinner on their Wyoming vacation.