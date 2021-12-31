Relive Lily Collins’ Dramatic Fashion Evolution Through the Years, from ‘The Blind Side’ to ‘Emily in Paris.’

Lily Collins is one of the most talked-about stars right now, and while her on-screen work is undeniably amazing, so is her red carpet style!

Growing Pains, a 1985 television sitcom, was where the 32-year-old actress first stepped — er, crawled — onto the Hollywood scene as a two-year-old.

The England native didn’t get her big break on the red carpet until 2009, when she appeared in the biographical sports drama The Blind Side.

After that, the rest is history.

Throughout the years, Phil Collins’ daughter has appeared in — and even starred in — a slew of films.

She’s even received nominations and awards for her films and shows, including a Golden Globe nomination for Emily in Paris in 2020 and a Hollywood Film Award nomination for Rules Don’t Apply in 2016.

Collins’ style has evolved as her career progressed from supporting to leading roles.

She now favors feminine styles with a hint of edginess.

She described her personal style as “quite eclectic” in a 2017 interview with InStyle.

“I like mixing vintage with modern and trying to find my own voice with all the antiquities and oddities that I have,” she continued.

Collins discussed how her acting roles influence her personal style choices in a 2020 interview with Coveteur.

“I think every character I play, if you will, informs me of new fashion personalities,” she told the publication.

“When I was working on Mortal Instruments, which was more gothic and dark—there was a lot of black and leather and stuff like that—I started incorporating a darker ‘rock and roll’ feel.

Then there was Mirror, Mirror, which was clearly more princess-y, feminine, and regal.”

“And then there was Emily,” she added.

“Oh my god, working with Patricia Field was like patterns, colors, textures, and designers all at once, and it was incredible.”

