Relive Miranda Hobbes’ Fashion Evolution on Sex and the City.

Miranda Hobbes' Fashion Evolution on Sex and the City

Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon, may have gone through the most fashion changes on Sex and the City.

Here you can relive her most memorable moments.

Oh, turtlenecks, ties, and teal!

Our minds may go straight to our Dior Saddle Bag-loving Carrie Bradshaw when it comes to fashion icons on Sex and the City, but she isn’t the only one in the series making a statement with her clothing—and that’s where Miranda Hobbes comes in.

On the original six-season series, as well as Sex and the City: The Movie and Sex and the City 2, Miranda, played by the ever-fabulous Cynthia Nixon, has had a plethora of memorable outfits.

Miranda’s style has changed dramatically over the years, from turtlenecks to plunging necklines.

She began the series with a more conservative, lawyerly look, but as the series progressed, she began to add more color and femininity to her wardrobe.

While her style has evolved, one thing has remained constant: she is obsessed with statement earrings and chunky jewelry, and we adore her for it.

Who could forget her stunning Zac Posen gown from Carrie’s wedding?

In a nutshell, iconic.

While we wait for the premiere of And Just Like That, the SATC revival series, which will premiere on Dec.

9 on HBO Max, we couldn’t help but wonder…what will Miranda’s wardrobe be like? Based on the new photos, we can expect more fun patterns, bold colors, and, of course, unique earrings for our favorite redhead.

And now, without further ado, we present to you Miranda Hobbes’ fashion evolution.

Relive her most iconic fashion moments by scrolling through the gallery below.

Miranda sticks to her go-to color palette of cool teals in Sex and the City 2, but amps up her pattern play.

Miranda’s signature accessory, large chandelier earrings, are prominent due to her cropped hair.

Miranda’s simple black-and-white patterned sheath glistened with metallic accents.

Miranda flaunts her sexy side in a plunging dress and statement earrings while out for drinks with the girls.

Miranda’s wardrobe is color coordinated to complement her fiery mane in the first film, unlike in previous seasons.

Miranda embraces the belt trend in the first Sex and the City film, using the accessory to cinch slim-fitting silhouettes and coats.

Miranda is a businesswoman…

Miranda Hobbes’ Fashion Evolution on Sex and the City

Relive the Fashion Evolution of Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City