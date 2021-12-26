Relive the Year’s Most Awe-Inspiring Red Carpet Looks

Relive the Year 2021’s Most Eye-Catching Red Carpet Looks

Following the cancellation of most major events in 2020, celebrities went all out this year on the red carpet.

Take a look back at the year 2021’s most fashionable moments.

The art of preparation, oh, the art of preparation.

Following our quarantine and spending most of 2020 wrapped in blankets and dressed in loungewear, it was especially exciting to see the return of red carpets at major events such as the Golden Globes, Emmys, and other awards shows.

And judging by the looks of Zendaya, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Lady Gaga, it’s clear they missed delivering those OMG moments just as much as we did.

Who can forget Kim Kardashian’s faceless look for the Met Gala, or Billie Eilish’s unexpected Marilyn Monroe moment at the same event?

Plus, at the Fashion Awards, Gabrielle Union made us green with envy, and Timothee Chalamet continued to prove himself as one of Hollywood’s most stylish men.

We really missed you, red carpet fashion.

Prepare to ooh and ahh as we relive the most jaw-dropping red carpet fashion moments from 2021.

Picking a favorite Zendaya look is akin to asking a parent to choose a favorite child.

It’s heinous and inequitable.

If we had to pick one truly memorable moment, it would have to be her wet-looking Balmain gown at the Venice Film Festival.

We aren’t deserving!

We salute the first couple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who, with the help of their stylist, Law Roach, put on a swoon-worthy performance at the LA premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Zendaya’s mask, on the other hand, was flawless.

This Met Gala ensemble can only be described in one word: legendary.

We swear on the father, son, and House of Gucci that Gaga’s red carpet game has never let us down, but she took it to a whole new level for this press tour.

We love a dramatic transformation, and the Grammy winner did not disappoint when she walked the Met Gala red carpet in an Oscar de la Renta peach cotton candy gown with a flowing train.

Eilish was channeling Marilyn Monroe with her then-blonde hair styled into bombshell curls for…

