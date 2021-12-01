Remember how Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra couldn’t seem to stop marrying each other?

When Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Couldn’t Stop Marrying?

The bride insisted that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ initial four-day extravaganza was small by Indian wedding standards.

The four receptions that followed were merely precautionary.

If Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story were written, it would go something like this: First, there was love (after several years of friendship and one slightly embarrassing display of affection at an Oscars party), then there was marriage.

Then there’s a slew of extra weddings thrown in for good measure.

There was the initial three-day celebration, which included a Hindu ceremony, Mehendi, and Sangeet (as is customary at any Indian wedding), as well as a Christian vow exchange to acknowledge Jonas’ faith.

Then they had a reception in New Delhi, as well as a couple in Mumbai, so Chopra could invite her Bollywood friends and her parents’ friends.

They held a party for Jonas’ family once they returned to the United States.

“Walking into wedding reception 100047 like… Haha just kidding,” Jonas captioned a photo of the couple at a February 2019 charity gala.

Which leads to a shrug.

Yes, there was a lot.

And if one of our friends asked us to fly somewhere and toast them for the umpteenth time, we’d definitely be grumbling behind their backs.

The round-the-world ceremonies, however, were meant to cater to friend bases in different regions, as evidenced by the disparate guest lists, so it was actually quite thoughtful.

And it’s difficult to stop celebrating when you find the person you’re meant to spend the rest of your life with, okay?

According to all accounts, the couple is still going strong, albeit without the bridesmaids or the elaborate floral arrangements.

“When I wake up every day, I think to myself, ‘Oh, I have a home.’

As if this were my home.

Before their first anniversary in 2019, Chopra, 39, told E! News, “This person is my home.”

“And outside of my parents, I had never experienced that feeling.”

It’s like, ‘Oh, this is the family I chose.’ It’s like family.”

And, yes, they intend to expand that brood, affirming this every time they’re asked about…

