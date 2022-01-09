Remember This? Relive the Wildest Golden Globes Moments in History

Relive Golden Globes History’s Wildest Moments

When the worlds of film and television collide for Hollywood’s biggest party, anything can happen.

Anything is possible.

The Golden Globes, ah, the Golden Globes.

Nothing compares to the night in January when the worlds of film and television collide under one roof, creating a magical environment where champagne flows freely and anything can happen.

And by anything, we mean it.

This year, for example, will undoubtedly be a—yes—unprecedented year.

The ceremony will not be televised, and there will be no audience or red carpet, despite criticism from the Hollywood Foreign Press and an increase in coronavirus cases.

For the first time in the 75-plus year history of the annual bash, no winners will dazzle us with a delightfully drunken acceptance speech or a show-stopping red carpet arrival that leaves our jaws on the floor.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual party has been the epicenter for one wild moment after the next, from missing winners to drunk presenters, from confusing speeches to dips in the pool.

Here are the craziest Golden Globes moments, without further ado!

In 2008, there was no show due to the lengthy Writers Guild of America strike.

Instead, the winners were announced at a press conference at the hotel, and NBC filled the time with a special two-hour Dateline special featuring interviews with the nominees and Kathy Griffin’s commentary.

Angelina Jolie swore in 1999 that if Gia won any awards at that year’s ceremony, she would immediately jump into the pool at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

So she did exactly that when she won Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie for her work in the HBO film.

For good measure, she dragged a journalist who was trying to interview her while she was still in the pool in with her.

Renee Zellweger was nowhere to be found when Hugh Grant announced Renee Zellweger as the winner of Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the 2001 ceremony.

She rushed to the stage as he began to accept on her behalf, regaling the audience with a wild story about being in the bathroom wiping lipstick off her teeth when her name was called.

What’s even crazier is that she won for Nurse Betty.

In 2001, Elizabeth Taylor took the stage to announce the winner of the Best Drama Award…

