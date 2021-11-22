Remi Bader’s Shopping, Watching, and Dreaming Habits

The TikTok star opens up about her favorite cocktail, beauty must-haves, and her childhood dream of becoming an ice cream lady!

We spoke with Remi because we think you’ll enjoy her recommendations.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you buy something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the products.

I don’t know about you, but we’re looking forward to Remi Bader hosting Bravo’s Impulse Try! this week even more than our Thanksgiving feast.

With deals on fashion, beauty, and home essentials, the three-day live shopping event will help you cross everyone off your list.

In addition, Bravo stars such as Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset and Jill Zarin from Real Housewives of New York City will join the curve model.

E! had the chance to sit down with the queen of realistic clothing hauls herself, Remi Bader, ahead of her Bravo debut, to find out what she’s shopping, her everyday must-haves, her dreams, and more burning questions that will make you want to join the Remi Bader fan club right away.

Continue reading to learn more about the host of Impulse Try!

E! : If you were a Real Housewife, what would your tagline be?

RB: Don’t call me a fake because I believe in being realistic.

E! : What shows do you like to watch?

RB: I love Vanderpump Rules, The Morning Show, and Love Island.

E: What is your personal anthem?

Gryffin’s “Tie Me Down,” RB.

That type of song appeals to me, and I can’t stop listening to it.

When it comes to music, I prefer to listen to new releases on Spotify.

E! : What are some of your must-have beauty items?

RB: Lip gloss is my absolute favorite.

I get nervous if I don’t have anything on my lips, so I keep lip gloss on me at all times.

The same can be said for mascara, but it must be waterproof.

I’m currently wearing Fenty’s Gloss Bomb.

If you want a plumper look, Buxom has some great lip glosses.

I’ve always loved MAC lip gloss.

I have a million tubes of a color called ‘Lust,’ and I’m addicted to it.

Maybelline Waterproof Lash Sensational Sky High mascara, which I learned about on TikTok.

I’m in the same boat as you…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Remi Bader’s Favorite Things to Buy, Watch, Dream About, and More

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https