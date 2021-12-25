Rena Sofer, star of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ talks about her Miss Universe judging experience.

Rena Sofer, star of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ talks about her experience judging Miss Universe.

Rena Sofer, who plays Quinn on The Bold and the Beautiful, had the opportunity to judge the Miss Universe competition on December 13, 2021.

The pageant itself was divisive.

Sofer, on the other hand, recently spoke about her time as a judge.

And she seemed to have nothing but good things to say about the Miss Universe organization and the experience as a whole.

After the pandemic disrupted many Miss Universe plans, the popular beauty pageant is back.

On Sunday, December 12, 2021, the Miss Universe pageant aired in the United States.

The performance will take place in Eliat, Israel.

Andrea Meza, Miss Mexico, will be relinquishing her crown at the conclusion of the pageant.

Steve Harvey, as in previous years, served as the event’s host.

However, some well-known celebrities served as celebrity judges.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful, according to Hola!, tuned in to see Rena Sofer serve as one of the official judges.

Steve Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey, served on the bench as well.

Adamari Lopez, Iris Mittenaere, Urvashi Rautela, Adriana Lima, Cheslie Kryst, and Marian Rivera are the other members of the judging panel.

Miss Universe was ultimately awarded to Harnaaz Sandhu of India by The Bold and the Beautiful actress and all of her fellow celebrity judges.

Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay and Lalela Mswane of South Africa, according to CNN, were the first and second runners-up, respectively.

“When Sandhu reached the top 5, she used a later Q&A session to spread a climate change message.

“Now is the time to act, not talk,” she said.

“Prevention and protection are preferable to repentance and repair,” the outlet reported.

“She celebrated with other contestants on stage after her win was announced, shouting to the camera, “Chak de Phatte India,” a Punjabi exclamation that means “Let’s do this, India!”

At the event, everyone appeared to be having a good time.

However, the star of The Bold and the Beautiful had nothing but positive things to say about it.

Sofer had nothing but good things to say about her Miss Universe experience, according to SoapHub….

