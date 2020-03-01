René, Resident’s depressive song that everyone talks about

Notimex

Puerto Rico / 29.02.2020 17:39:00

The Puerto Rican René Pérez, better known as Resident, announced through his social networks his new single accompanied by a video, the composer stated that René, is the most important song of his life.

In this theme, the rapper recounts important aspects of his life, specifically his past because he tells moments that marked him and shows himself as he is, with fears, virtues, joys and sorrows.

This topic is accompanied by a video clip that was directed by the same singer, and was recorded in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, this one shows places that marked the life of the composer, in addition to some scenes that illustrate the lyrics of the song, in the end personal photographs of Rene.

One night I felt very bad, I was in Mexico, the stadium waiting for me, and I didn’t want to leave the hotel. I called Mommy because she wanted to throw me off the balcony and I didn’t know why. That night a friend arrived and stayed with me. The next day I started writing this topic. Https://t.co/dxyckDAoBx – Resident (@Residente) February 27, 2020

The Puerto Rican expressed in his social spaces: “This song helped me out of a place where I didn’t want to be. I needed to go back to my town, to my house, to meet my friends, I needed to be me again ”.

Also, the interpreter told in another social network how he wrote that subject: “One night I felt very bad, I was in Mexico, the stadium waiting for me, and I did not want to leave the hotel. I called Mommy because she wanted to throw me off the balcony and I didn’t know why. That night a friend arrived and stayed with me. The next day I started writing this topic. ”