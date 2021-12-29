Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead are ‘Excited to See What the New Year Has in Store for Their Relationship.’

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are eager to get started on 2022 after their first holiday season as a couple.

“Ant and Renée are still going strong,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Their romance is blossoming.

They’ve just been enjoying each other’s company and look forward to continuing to grow as a couple.”

The two met on the set of Anstead’s Discovery(plus) show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, in June and were first linked in July.

“He’s excited about life in general,” a source close to the UK native told Us the following month.

“You can tell he’s happy because he’s in a good place in his life.”

Now that Christmas is over, the couple “of course” intends to spend New Year’s Eve together, according to the first source.

“They’re both looking forward to seeing what the new year has in store for them.”

Zellweger met and spent time with Anstead’s 2-year-old son, Hudson, as part of the couple’s fast-moving romance.

The car expert paid a visit to the Cold Mountain actress on the set of her upcoming TV show, The Thing About Pam, in New Orleans in October.

“WOW there is something very special about New Orleans!” Anstead wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of him kissing the Chicago actress during their visit.

“The late-night wandering, the mind-boggling history this nerd adores, the architecture, the mix of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises! All made [sic]better by magical company to share it with!”

For the first time in more than two years, the For the Love of Cars alum reunited with all three of his children earlier this month.

Because of coronavirus travel restrictions, the family had been kept apart.

“Movie night with cosy blankets and popcorn,” the master mechanic captioned a photo of Amelie, 18, Archie, 15, and Hudson snuggled up in front of their Christmas tree on December 22 on Instagram.

“My heart is bursting at the seams.

x x merry Christmas x x merry Christmas x merry

Amelie and Archie, whom Anstead shares with his ex-wife Louise Herbert, live in the United Kingdom, while the host of the World’s Greatest Cars lives in California.

Hudson is shared by the British TV host.

