Renée Zellweger says she’s more preoccupied about her sick dog being hospitalised than awards

She picked up almost every trophy going this awards season, but Renée Zellweger revealed away from the spotlight her mind was firmly on one thing: her sick dog.

The actress, 50, who bagged an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for her breathtaking portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy, explained that one of her two dogs was unwell while she was jetting between events, leaving her full of concern every time she was away.

‘We see her play or in public win statuettes and smile and we forget that there is a woman behind, who worries about her dog,’ she said in an interview with French newspaper Le Parisien earlier this month.

Speaking shortly before the Oscars on 9 February, she explained she was juggling her red carpet appearances with trips back to see her dog in hospital.

The actress is thought to live in Los Angeles with two dogs, one of which is called Charlotte. It is not known whether it was Charlotte or the other dog who was sick.

She told Le Parisien: My dog is hospitalized, I try to go see him as much as possible, I focus on it.

‘I know, it’s always weird to hear this kind of thing: we appreciate an actress, we see her play or in public win statuettes and smile and, it’s normal, by the way, we forget that there is a woman behind, who worries about her dog!

‘Be careful, I’m not saying that I don’t appreciate what is happening to me: playing Judy, celebrating the success of the film and my awards with my friends, I love all of that, but there is always this concern in me: who will take care of the dog while I’m at the Golden Globes or the Oscars.’

In a 2019 interview with People Magazine, Zellweger explained her dogs kept her grounded and brought a sense of ‘normalcy’ to her life.

The star has owned several dogs throughout the years, including a Golden Retriever Dylan that she brought to a post-premiere party for Deceiver in New York in 1998.

The actress marked a triumphant return to the silver screen with her Oscar win, which she dedicated to Judy Garland, saying ‘this is very much for you.’

Garland herself died aged 47 of a drug overdose after being shunned by Hollywood.

Zellweger said she felt Hollywood had ‘turned its back’ on the Wizard of Oz actress after she contributed so much to the golden age of cinema, but added things were different for mature actresses.

She explained returning to Hollywood after a six-year break had not been difficult.

‘I was lucky, I didn’t have to make the decision to come back to the market, because I was sent the script for Bridget Jones Baby, it was easy,’ she said.

Since then, she has starred in several project, including Here and Now, What If and Judy, which earned her 40 best actress nominations across the festival circuit and movie awards, and 22 wins.

The actress, who won her first Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for her role in Cold Mountain, said she felt that with the rise of streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, the movie making market was more opened and that more diverse and great roles were available for actresses over forty and fifty.