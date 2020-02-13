Renée Zellweger Sweeps Awards Season With Her 2020 Oscars Win for Best Actress

And the Oscar goes to…

On Sunday night, Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered around the Dolby Theatre for the event of the year: the 2020 Oscars. With celebrities like Laura Dern, Brad Pitt, Bong Joon Ho and many more going home with awards, the annual ceremony is proving to be unforgettable.

And with awards season officially coming to a close tonight, it’s safe to say Renée Zellwegerwill end it on a high note!

The 50-year-old star is going home a winner for her role in Judy. That’s right, she earned that coveted statue for Best Actress in a Leading Role, which also marked her second Oscars win.

Moreover, with this award under her belt, she swept this year’s award season winning Best Actress at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, the 2020 BAFTAs, 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, the 2002 SAG Awards, the 2020 Golden Globes.

And it seems this wasn’t lost on her.

Her acceptance speech was just as award-winning, as she shared a heartwarming message about this memorable moment, while also highlighting the powerful women nominated alongside her and those who broke glass ceilings before her.

To start, she thanked her team for guiding her and supporting her over the years, including her “handsome date” of 25 years, John Carrabino. “Thank you for always dreaming bigger than I would dare,” she told the talent manager. “And for bringing it back to the work and joy and gratitude.”

In addition, the Judy star celebrated her peers who were nominated alongside her, which included, Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story).

“I’ve said it before and I’m going to say it again, Cynthia, Scarlett, Charlize, Saoirse, it is an honor to be considered in your company,” she expressed.

Of course, Renée also honored Judy Garland, whom she portrayed in the stellar movie.

“Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time. I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on our film set,” she shared. “And is also representative of the fact that her legacy of unique exceptionalism and inclusivity and generosity of spirit, it transcends any one artistic achievement. Ms. Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us and this is certainly for you. I am so grateful. Thank you so much.”

Additionally, the Oscar winner made sure to thank those who continue to take risks, break glass ceilings and inspire others.

“My immigrant folks who came here with nothing but each other and a belief in the American dream, how about this? All the love and support possible that makes you believe anything is possible,” she said. “And I have to say that this past year of conversations celebrating Judy Garland across generations and across cultures has been a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us.”

“The best among us, who inspire us to find the best in ourselves, you know, when they unite us, when we look to our heroes, we agree, you know? And that matters. Neil Armstrong, Sally Ride , Venus and Serena and Selena, Bob Dylan… Harriet tubman.,” she continued. “We agree on our teachers. And we agree on our courageous men and women in uniform who serve, we agree on our first responders and firefighters. When we celebrate our heroes, we’re reminded of who we are as one people, united.”

Congrats to the actress on her much-deserved win tonight!