Do you have any of these items lying around that you could rent out for up to £2000?

If you’re looking for a way to make some extra cash, now is the time to get rid of anything you don’t use.

According to new Confused.com research, you don’t have to give up your possessions for good because you can make £2,000 simply by renting them out.

In light of this, the beginning of the year is an excellent time to rummage through unused items in storage, as you never know what goldmine you might be sitting on.

To give you an idea of how much money you can make, experts estimate that you can rent a designer dress for £255 on average each time, and an old laptop for around £100.

We understand that not everyone has access to a designer gown, but a bicycle, camera, or tent can all help you earn money.

There were 23 items on the list of possible money-making items, and if you had all 23, you could win £2,000!

Guitars and keyboards are also on the list, and can be purchased for around £50 each.

Why not sell your old sewing machine for £16 if it was passed down from your mother or grandmother and is collecting dust?

The experts gathered their data by looking through listings on Fat Llama and Hurr Collective, two popular platforms for renting out home items, for everything from amps to marquees, guitars to tents.

While tech equipment accounted for the majority of the items on the list – speaker systems costing up to £201 per item, projectors (£114), laptops (£101), and cameras (£88.50), among others – the list also included a variety of transportation and other household items.

“People all over the world are becoming more savvy with their money, but also more sustainable with their shopping,” says Jessica Willock, a Confused.com home insurance expert.

“Renting your household items reduces the number of items that end up in landfills as well as the carbon footprint of buying new items.”

“It’s critical because many of the items people own are technology-based appliances…

