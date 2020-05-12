Rescue pup Micky finds loving family after ‘writing’ a Valentine’s Day card to potential new owners

A rescue dog who shared a Valentine’s Day card with MailOnline readers in the hope of finding his ‘forever’ home has been adopted and is spending lockdown with his new family.

Micky, a one-year-old mutt, was among the dogs featured in a Valentine’s Day appeal that aimed to match animals with potential owners.

Fortunately Kris Karwowski, of Cambridgeshire, spotted the love letter, which spoke of Micky’s love of learning and healthy food, and adopted the pup from DogWatchUK before lockdown.

Micky is now spending his days going on long walks – and attacking the vacuum cleaner and lawnmower.

Kris said he could not believe Micky had not been snatched by another family, and said he fell for the pup from looking at his profile online, before even meeting him.

‘When I first saw Micky’s profile it was his eyes and face that drew me to him, the profile spoke of his antics but predominantly I couldn’t believe that although he was house and crate-trained, that he hadn’t been adopted for so long.’

Micky was living in a busy foster home and is now adapting to the quieter pace of life at Kris’.

‘Although this has meant he does get bored at times he has made some great regular friends on walks in the local park as he’s such a friendly chappie,’ Kris said.

‘He will go up to every dog he can and encourage them to play with him, being a little boisterous it almost always ends up in a giant tussle & chase around for hours on end.

‘Cats, birds squirrels and assorted waterfowl continue to be far more interesting than me and you can clearly see a hunting instinct in him.

‘Micky’s an incredibly social creature and very emotive, sensitive, very curious of everything and just loves sticks, which are his favourite toy when I allow them.’

Kris continued: ‘He has been absolutely brilliant for me personally because of the walks he gets as we’re averaging about 8-10 miles of walks most days now during lockdown so my exercise has gone from zero to full-on, and a lot of that is him running around like a loon with his friends when he meets them.

‘He does like to chew on things he’s not supposed to, and it turns out he absolutely hates and will attack vacuum cleaners and lawn mowers with a vengeance, but this is something we’ll work on.

‘He’s changed my life for the better for which I’m grateful and I’m looking forward to a long time with him. Who knows, maybe he’ll get some company at some point to keep him occupied when I can’t!’

Micky had been staying at a DogWatchUK shelter after coming to the UK in November 2019.

Denise Boardman, who works for the charity, said they had been hopeful the campaign would spark some interest in Micky.

‘He had been waiting in a foster home for a few months without any interest and we couldn’t understand why as he’s a gorgeous young boy.

‘It’s been a great match and it’s lovely to see Micky so settled now,’ she added.

Dogsblog, who work with 600 animal rescues around the country, arranged the Valentine’s Day campaign and have helped 57,000 rescue dogs found home so far.

A spokesperson said: ‘Part of this is running campaigns such as National Dog Adoption Day to share stories and celebrate rescue dogs and in other cases, it’s through ideas like our Valentine’s letters campaign.

‘We really wanted to help rescues share letters on behalf of some of their dogs who were struggling or being overlooked, and Micky was the dog put forward by his rescue, DogWatchUK.

‘When Denise emailed to say Micky had found his home as a result of the letter, I was thrilled. I knew the idea of the letters was a little different but we wanted to show a different side to these dogs and try and reveal more about their characters.’