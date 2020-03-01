Resident: “I’m fine now” | The new day

After the launch of his new theme “Rene”, Which he presented last Thursday, René Pérez has offered several interviews talking about the song, which has received good reviews from colleagues, critics and the general public.

Last Thursday in an interview with The new day, He confessed that the song was born after suffering a depression in which he feared “doing stupidity.” At that time he was in Mexico, where he would offer a concert. He said his mother helped him immediately and that a friend of his arrived at the hotel room where he was to not leave him alone.

It’s been two years of that moment. Y Resident, in an interview with Prensa Asociada, said that “now I’m fine” and that the song helped him heal.

He remembered that after that episode, he decided then that he needed a break and that he wouldn’t go on tour for a while. Last year he only had two presentations, including the one in December in the Zocalo of the Mexican capital as part of a festival.

Although in the past I saw a psychologist who says she helped him at many times, he admits that “maybe this is not the best message, but I have always thought that I can deal with the problem myself.”

When he went through the episode of depression he was not seeing the psychologist, “I was alone and I was really disconnected,” he said.

“I have many brothers in my house and I see each one as a psychologist,” he added with a laugh. “But you need one that is good that you can tell him everything.”

Resident made it clear that he is “a happy guy” that comes from a very close family. He simply believes that he reached a point where he could not contain things that had been stored throughout his life.

“It was something so inside that I didn’t register and I couldn’t take it out, I couldn’t tell. But it’s not that I was unhappy … Imagine, in the world there are so many people who suffer and I always had that mentality that I can’t complain, look at the things I have good. But it seems that there were many things that had hurt me, the death of my best friend, things that I never cried that exploded at the same time. ”

In addition, he was affected by the fact that his work, with his constant travels and performances, did not allow him to spend more time with his son Milo, who is now 5 years old.

Milo appears at the end of the video receiving his father with a smile and a hopeful hug on the home plate of a baseball field. The clip, as emotional as the song, was shot the first week of February in Puerto Rico and follows Residente interpreting the theme while looking at the camera, while touring the bases of the field with a bottle of liquor. Intercala images of family scenes or close friends, as well as his hometown, Trujillo Alto, and a happy childhood.

“The complex thing about the video was that I was focused so I could rap what I am rapping with the feeling that was needed because I am not an actor … And I had to do it many times because I am directing at the same time,” said Resident, who later of some beers he managed to forget the production team and offered his most honest interpretation. “That was the ‘take’ that is there.”

“René” will be part of his second solo album, whose title and release date will be announced shortly.