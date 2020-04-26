Result Theorem: Better to skip a year | What you say

It is a far cry from King’s Day. Isn’t it better to just skip it this year? it sounds in the comments.

“I am royal but as far as I am concerned, the party does not have to continue this year. Just like many other activities do not continue, ”says someone.

“Millions of Dutch people celebrate their birthday this year without a fuss, so why do we make an exception for the king?” Another wonders. “It will be an ordinary weekday for our family,” said another. “A household never stands still, otherwise you will get it back on your plate the next day. We think this is more useful than singing in front of the television. How do you think of it? ”

More than 90% of the position participants do not intend to participate in the activities, such as singing the Wilhelmus together and bringing out a toast. The majority also do not think that many others in our country will participate.

For most respondents, the Orange Associations could have saved the trouble of coming up with an alternative program. “We miss King’s Day once. Don’t make such a point of it. Everything in the Netherlands is suddenly made so heavy. Keep your distance, stay healthy, think and act normal ”, one respondent formulates his opinion. “This forced behavior to celebrate together is very disappointing. It is an exaggerated attempt at a so-called togetherness feeling ”, says another.

Most do not think that Residential Day will contribute to the feeling of togetherness in our country. “It feels like an artificial attempt to make something of it, but it is nothing like a ‘normal’ King’s Day,” said one respondent.

Another responds: “Just be kind to everyone you know who is having a hard time. Although it is aunt Tinie from Knollendam that you have not seen for 10 years. Call her up for a chat. Send a card to the mother of that friend who is now alone in the nursing home. Do a message for each other. Sing and toast the Wilhelmus in front of the TV? Toasting via Skype with Aunt Tinie seems like a better plan to me. ”

Several respondents also call it “inappropriate” to celebrate during this time of crisis. “How can you celebrate when people are fighting for their lives? Can’t we just hold back for once? ”Someone writes. “There are so many people in mourning that I don’t think a party is appropriate,” said another.

Only 16% thinks Woningsdag is a good idea. “It is a good alternative in this bleak time. Especially because people have to stay at home. It creates distraction, ”said an advocate. Another response: „Nice made up. Now let the king celebrate his birthday at home without fuss! ”

So if it is up to most, next Monday will go quietly. And that is fine for some. “I have been celebrating home on King’s Day for years, so little changes for me. I think it’s enough with a cup of coffee and an orange tompouce. ”