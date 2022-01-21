Resurfaced video of Jessa’s husband Ben Seewald RAPPING during a 19 Kids and Counting clip has Duggar fans in tears.

On Reddit, a hilarious short clip from TLC’s show surfaced.

Ben Seewald, his 26-year-old husband, was in the studio, wearing a headset.

“Let’s do it,” Ben suggested.

Jessa, 29, sat quietly in the corner, watching the recording.

With Jessa’s husband standing next to the microphone, the rap track began to play.

The 19 Kids and Counting star then began shouting the lyrics into the microphone.

Jessa couldn’t stop laughing and couldn’t stop.

Redditors couldn’t stop themselves from laughing as they remarked on Ben’s singing voice.

“I’ll never understand how they were able to film this scene without the cameraman completely losing it,” one music critic said.

“This is one of the funniest moments I’ve ever seen on television,” another music critic added.

“I’m constantly thinking about it.”

“I’ve seen this alluded to multiple times but I didn’t think it would be anywhere near this bad,” a third critic wrote.

“He looks so proud, while everyone is laughing at him!” said a fourth person.

“He legit sounds like a 13-year-old boy whose voice is cracking for the first time,” one commentator pointed out.

“Why?” you might wonder.

The Counting On alum recently posted an Instagram photo of her six-year-old son Spurgeon, who is being homeschooled.

The young boy was doing his homework at home while sitting at his desk.

In the family room, his desk was tucked behind a large potted tree.

The toys of Spurgeon were strewn about the room.

“Too cool for school,” Jessa captioned the photo.

One troll jumped into the comments section shortly after Jessa posted the image.

In the photo, the troll claimed, Jessa’s son appeared “so sad and lonely.”

“You mean, peaceful and tranquil,” Jessa said, standing up for her son.

Jessa and Ben have three children: Henry, four, Ivy, two, and Fern, six months.

Ben and Jessa had also moved into a three-bedroom house in January, which had previously required renovations.

On social media, the TV star documented their new home’s renovations.

For the most part, fans congratulated the couple in the comments section, but some trolls took advantage of the opportunity to slam them with hateful messages.

“Awe! What a nice gift from your daddy…” said one troll, with an eye roll emoji.

“That is…,” Jessa clapped back.

