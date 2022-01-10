Retta Admits Choosing the ‘Ugliest’ House Winner Was a Difficult Decision (Exclusive) ‘Ugliest House in America’: Retta Admits It Was a Difficult Decision Choosing the ‘Ugliest’ House Winner Was a Difficult Decision

Retta Admits Choosing the ‘Ugliest’ House Winner Was a Tough Decision (Exclusive) ‘Ugliest House in America’: Retta Admits Choosing the ‘Ugliest’ House Winner Was a Tough Decision

Retta, the host of HGTV’s Ugliest House in America, said that narrowing down the choices to one winner was an impossible task in and of itself.

Thankfully, Retta stated that she did not have to choose the winning house herself.

“It was a difficult decision!” she admitted.

“But, on the other hand, I didn’t have much of a say.”

Retta described a factor that played into who won the (dollar)150,000 renovation and what design lesson she learned.

The ability to make the biggest transformation with the (dollar)150,000 was one of the deciding factors.

Designers wanted to make sure the renovation included more than just one room, according to Retta.

“It’s more about getting the most bang for your buck,” she said of the home’s exterior, “which you know because sometimes, some of it is like the outside too.”

“So you’re in charge of the outside, as well as a portion of the yard.”

They’re not going to fix up the house, and the yard is in shambles, so they’ll figure out how to get the most bang for their buck.”

The properties were narrowed down to four homes to compete for the (dollar)150,000 prize by the show’s designers and experts.

During the season finale, Retta explained, “Twelve houses became four finalists.”

“One from each region of the country,” said the judges, who chose “Poseidon’s Fortress” in the Midwest as the winner.

The wild “Pyramid House” was nominated for the title in the Northeast.

“And the ‘Jungle House’ took first place in the West,” she added.

Who will be crowned as America’s Ugliest House?

“One shone the brightest of ugly out of those four hours,” Retta said.

But only one of the “eyesores” won the competition, earning Alison Victoria a (dollar)150,000 makeover.

“The House Of No Secrets!” is the winner!

The incredible transformation was shown in the episode “From Ugly to Unbelieveable.”

Retta, Victoria, and the homeowner walked us through each step of the transformation.

This included the house’s exterior, where simply painting the brick black made a significant difference.

The end result demonstrated how far (dollar)150,000 can take you.

The big reveal transformed the house into something completely unrecognisable in terms of aspirational value….

