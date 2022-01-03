Retta’s Shock at the ‘Ugliest House in America’ Was Real – ‘I Thought It Was Going to Be Old Lady Houses’ (Exclusive)

When HGTV set out to find America’s Ugliest House, they weren’t kidding – and they didn’t stop at a run-down shack.

Instead, comedian Retta went on a tour of some of the most bizarre, unimaginable homes, which she described as having her jaw on the floor.

During an interview with, she chuckled, “I thought it was going to be old lady houses.”

“It’s like they still have the plastic on the couches and these old refrigerators, and it’d be a simple fix.”

I had no idea there would be so much demolition.

It’s like, “Let’s just burn it down and start over” in some of these places.

The Ugliest House in America is a national tour of hand-picked houses with distinct unattractive features that fit into some bizarre and unusual themes.

HGTV recognized comedian Retta’s passion for home improvement and asked her to host a week-long series in which she will tour 12 homes across the country.

And the homeowner with the ugliest home will receive (dollar)150,000 to help them realize their renovation dreams.

Retta admitted that she was completely unprepared for what she saw.

She insisted on producers not showing her photos or telling her what she was about to walk into so she could have a genuine reaction.

“When I first saw each house, I was like, ‘What the f*** is that?'” she said.

“Like knowing it had this, what would have made you say yes?”

There were more than one in some places, but each had its own personality.”

Retta remembered being concerned that her reaction would irritate the homeowners.

However, it was the homeowners who nominated their home for the show in the first place.

“I didn’t want to make people feel bad,” she said.

“It was OK for me to be like, ‘Yikes!'” she laughed. “Producers were like, ‘They submitted their houses.'”

Catch me hosting #UgliestHouse in America

She explained, “I asked [producers]not to tell me so I could have a genuine reaction.”

“I was blindfolded and walked through spaces a lot,” says the narrator.

During her stay, she…

