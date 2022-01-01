Sky Max, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Review: A Magical Reunion, Return to Hogwarts, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Review: A Magical Reunion

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Review: A Magical Reunion, Sky Max, Return to Hogwarts

This special reunion brought back memories of my childhood obsession and the joy and envy I felt when I was ten years old and wished I could play Hermione.

It’s cliched, but I’ve always considered myself fortunate to have grown up during the “Harry Potter era.”

I was the girl who was enraged when the films were announced and cast with children who looked like me, the girl who dressed up in robes to go to the movies on the day they were released – and a new world began to emerge, one that felt even more real than the fantasy in our heads.

Returning to Hogwarts honored an even greater achievement: being a part of the team that created that world – and seeing how real it was for everyone involved.

The central trio of the adventures, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson, who, as always, felt like the real star here in eloquence and charisma), as well as many of the top British thespians who supported them, from Robbie Coltrane to Jason Isaacs to Helena Bonham Carter to Gary Oldman, were all in attendance to share their memories.

The thirtysomethings (Grint felt old – “I’ve had kidney stones and a baby”) embraced and paced the Warner Brothers set in Watford, reminiscing about their childhoods, from their first auditions to their raging hormones to their final, heartbreaking goodbyes, in a gleaming production, soundtracked by John Williams’ beloved score.

The stars revealed how unaware they were of Maggie Smith and Julie Walters’ illustrious reputations until they were taken under their wing; revealed on-set secrets – the late Richard Harris believed Fawkes the animatronic phoenix was a real bird – and remembered their horror as Grint and Watson were forced to kiss at the very end.

All of this, along with the sense of their shared bond, was a treat for adults, and it felt genuine rather than smugly indulgent or gimmicky (as one Friends reunion I recall).

