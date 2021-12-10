Returning to ‘Sex and the City’ was’scary,’ according to David Eigenberg, who teases Miranda and Steve’s future.

Returning to ‘Sex and the City’ was’scary,’ says David Eigenberg, who teases Miranda and Steve’s future.

Fans couldn’t wait to see David Eigenberg’s Steve Brady and Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes reunite on And Just Like That, but he was apprehensive about returning to the world of Sex and the City.

“It’s been almost 20 years since the television show aired.”

“It was scary,” the 57-year-old actor told Us Weekly exclusively at the revival’s New York City premiere on Wednesday, December 8.

“I’ve always been a guy who goes in and out.”

On Sex and the City, I say that! I come in and out, so I was trying to get my bearings a little bit.

But it was enjoyable, so we got back into it.

It’s always a treat to see the same smiling faces.”

Eigenberg moved to Illinois after appearing as Miranda’s on-again, off-again love interest in 41 episodes of HBO’s Sex and the City and starring in both films.

Since 2012, he has starred in Chicago Fire as Christopher Herrmann.

“They’re really different [characters]to me,” the New Yorker said of the two parts.

“I’ve been doing salty, old firefighter for ten years, and I’m not sure where the time went.”

Then Steve, sweet, loving, and caring, takes it on the chin.

So it was a little different because I did a bad Brooklyn [accent]here and a bad Chicago dialect there.

They’re unique!”

Steve and Miranda were still married and raising their young son, Brady, in Brooklyn when fans last saw them.

He’s now an adult, and the couple is still together.

The Killing Eleanor actor told Us, “There’s a lot of love [between them].”

“There is, and they’ve raised a wonderful child, and the future lies ahead, and we’ll see where they go.”

Niall Cunningham plays the couple’s now-teenaged son, and he makes life difficult for them.

“[He’s] just a little at war with his parents, as every 17-year-old is, and maybe more in an adult way than most teenagers because he’s from Brooklyn,” the actor, 27, told Us at the MoMA on Wednesday, noting that Brady is “a mix” of both his parents.

“Some of Steve’s have a go-at-your-own-pace, bro-y vibe to them, but I don’t think.

