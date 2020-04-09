Revealed! Effective home workout to complete during lock down

Simple Marching/Jogging on the spot/Stair Climbs 3-5 Mins:

Lets get that heart rate up, get the blood flowing around the body and get your body ready for your workout.

This can also be performed at the end of the workout as a cool down, by simply repeating, but more slowly this time to allow the body to return to its usual temperature and heart rate.

This is a great exercise for building up a solid strength foundation, together with increased balance in your legs and lower body. This is additionally great as you also engage your core, so its a win-win!

1. Keep your feet at shoulder width apart and pointed straight ahead.

2. Your knees should not go past your toes.

3. Your back should not round out.

4. Avoid dropping your shoulders forward. Your lower body should be the only part of you moving.

These are a great exercise for building upper body strength. Working the triceps, chest muscles, and our shoulders, with an added bonus of strengthening the lower back and core by engaging (pulling in) our abdominal muscles.

1. Kneel on the floor, with your feet together.

2. Palms flat, hands shoulder-width, fingers facing forward, and shoulders over your hands. Feet together, your back flat, and your abs pulled in.

3. Slowly lower your body toward the floor, until your chest touches the ground.

4. Push back upward. Continue pressing until your arms are fully extended at your elbows and you’re back at the top of the pushup position.

This is great for improving hip mobility, glute strength and strengthening your lower back, ideal for anyone desk-bound or working-from-home.

1. Lie on the floor, knees bent, feet flat on the ground, with your arms at your side and palms down.

2. Lift your hips off the ground until your knees, hips and shoulders form a straight line.

Squeeze those glutes hard and keep your abs drawn in so you don’t overextend your back during the exercise.

3. Hold your bridged position for a couple of seconds before easing back down, making sure the power comes from the hips and not from pushing from your heels

The Standing Trunk Twist is a great way of exercising your oblique muscles (part of your core).

Your obliques are located at the sides of your waist, and can be strengthened just like any other muscle group by performing this exercise.

1. Stand with your feet at shoulder width and your knees slightly bent.

2. Place your arms and hands in a ‘Hands Up’ position

3. Twist your torso to one side, raising your knee and taking the opposite elbow to that raised knee.

4. Return to the start position and perform the exercise again, this time to the other side.

The Tricep dip is a great body-weight exercise that builds arm and shoulder strength, and can be done almost anywhere.

1. Sit on a chair/bench/step and hold the edges with your hands, ensuring your knuckles face forward.

2. Press into your palms, lift your body and slide forward just far enough that your bottom clears the edge of the chair/bench/step.

3. The body should then be lowered, bending the elbows to between 45 and 90 degrees, pausing for a second, and then push yourself back up to the start position. Ensure that your arms are supporting your weight.

Lunges help to build up strength and tone your body, especially in your core, glutes, and legs. They also greatly help improve your posture and range of motion.

1. Keep your upper body straight, core engaged, shoulders relaxed and back, and your chin up (focussing on a point in front of you)

2. Step forward with one leg, lowering your hips until both knees are bent at about a 90-degree angle.

Make sure your front knee is directly above your ankle, not pushed out too far, ensuring your other knee doesn’t touch the floor. Keep the weight in your heels as you push back up to the starting position.

Reverse crunches are great core strengthening exercises and also improve stability throughout the lower back, hips, and spine.

1. Lay on the floor, arms by your side, bending your legs at the knee. Then brace your abs to slowly raise your legs as shown.

2. Exhale as you contract the abs to curl your hips and knees toward your chest, with only your hips coming off the mat as you curl.

Your knees should remain at the same angle throughout this upward phase. Head kept straight with neck and shoulders remaining relaxed.

3. Inhale and slowly return to the starting position.

A great exercise to build up strength in your legs, glutes and core muscles.

1. Place the top of one foot on the bench, then your opposite foot far enough in front of the bench as shown.

2. Engaging your core, roll your shoulders back and lean slightly forward at the waist, beginning to lower down on your front leg, bending at the knee.

3. When your front thigh is parallel to the ground, hold the position for a second ensuring your rear knee doesn’t touch the ground.

4. Push up through your front heel, keeping your torso upright and return to the starting position.

5. Switch legs when all reps are complete, and repeat on the other side.

This is an exercise that strengthens the upper back muscles located around and between the shoulder blades. Great also for improving posture, and can be done sitting or standing.

1. Begin in a standing position.

2. Holding handles, stand tall with abs tight with arms extended out in front of you.

3. Pull the handles back until they are next to your side and elbows are behind you, as shown.

4. Slowly release, extending the arms again to the start position, and then repeat the exercise

Mountain climbers are great for building endurance, core strength, and agility. Several different muscle groups are worked throughout the exercise.

1. Get into a plank position, making sure to spread your weight between your hands and your toes.

2. Ensure your hands are about shoulder-width apart, back flat, abs engaged, and your neck is straight.

3. Pull your right knee into your chest as far as you can.

4. Then switch, pulling that knee out and bringing the other knee in.

5. Keeping your hips down, control your pace to ensure the muscles are working under tension rather than momentum.

A great way to finish off your workout.

1. Stand in place with your feet hip width apart.

2. Drive one right knee toward your chest (so that the thigh is at least above horizontal) then quickly place it back on the ground.

3. Follow immediately by driving your left knee toward your chest. Done slowly this will be a march.

4. Alternate knees as quickly as you can. Go as high and as fast as you can. Aim to fit this in at the end of your workout, with your high Intensity effort lasting for 15-20 seconds, followed up by 45-40 seconds of slow, steady walking on the spot for recovery. Repeat this 4-6 times.

