Revenge of the Sith’s lingering question will be answered in Star Wars: Brotherhood.

Revenge of the Sith’s unanswered question will be answered in Star Wars: Brotherhood.

Star Wars: Brotherhood will answer a question that has been plaguing Star Wars fans since the release of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in 2005: what was “that business on Cato Neimoidia?” In 2022, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker will have a big year.

Both characters appear in Disney(plus)’s Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming series.

(Anakin will also appear in the upcoming Ahsoka series.) Star Wars: Brotherhood is set to be released in May.

The novel takes place shortly after the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Obi-Wan and Anakin were both promoted to Jedi Council and Jed Knight.

They’ve now been dispatched to fight in the Clone Wars (a period previously depicted in Dark Horse Comics’ Clone Wars era comics, which are no longer canon).

The novel was written by Mike Chen.

Laura Racero’s cover for the book was revealed this week by Lucasfilm.

Her artwork depicts the Jedi duo at this point in their lives.

If you look closely, you can see a city in the mountains in the background of the cover.

Cato Neimoidia, a Neimodian colony that was once the pride and joy of the Separatist-aligned Trade Federation, is that city.

When Obi-Wan and Anakin came to visit, fans will finally learn what happened there.

The story picks up shortly after the events of Attack of the Clones.

The Trade Federation blames the Republic for an explosion on Cato Neimoidia.

Obi-Wan is dispatched to investigate by the Jedi Council.

Asajj Ventress, a dark side Force wielder, is quickly detected by him.

Despite being told to stay away, Anakin Skywalker comes to Cato Neimodia’s and Obi-Wan’s rescue.

“Brotherhood opens with both Anakin and Obi-Wan recently promoted to Jedi Knight and Jedi Council, but unsure how to proceed, all while the war accelerates to the point where the Jedi charge into battle without a chance to really think, ‘Why are we doing this? Who are these clones?'” Chen explained to StarWars.com.

“For our two heroes, balancing their feelings on this while trying to live life without being tethered to one another is a challenge, and the story examines how both of them realize that not only do they need each other, but they’re better Jedi (and people!) when they’re connected.”

What do you think? Are you excited to read Star Wars: Brotherhood? Tell us in the comments what you think.

Mike Chen’s Star Wars: Brotherhood will be released on May 10th.

