Review: Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand dazzle in noirish adaptation of Macbeth

The story’s mythic parameters are pushed in Joel Coen’s adaptation, which transforms it into an existential thriller of strange and potent beauty.

Joel Coen isn’t exactly breaking new ground in adapting Shakespeare’s witchiest play.

He hasn’t set himself an easy task in directing his first solo feature after nearly 40 years of collaboration with his brother Ethan, following in the footsteps of Roman Polanski and Orson Welles.

However, this adaptation, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand (Coen’s co-producer and wife), is stunning in its own right.

The Tragedy of Macbeth is a monumental achievement in acting and visual splendor, and it is difficult to forget.

His Lady Macbeth is a poised serpent, who, thanks to McDormand’s tight-lipped, ferocious performance, telegraphs great loyalty to her husband.

Corey Hawkins as the pivotal Macduff and Kathryn Hunter as all three notorious witches – all contorted and crow-like – round out a uniformly strong cast.

The language necessitates close attention because it stays almost entirely true to the original text – with some abridging for clarity and pace.

But, even if a word is missed here and there, the film is mounted and framed in such a way that its paths are self-evident.

Its timeless quality as a tale of ruinous ambition and power may make it a good fit for our time (I can think of a few politicians whose roles are “like a giant’s robe upon a dwarfish thief”), but it doesn’t try too hard to connect to the present, and that’s all the better for it.

Rather, it exists in a claustrophobic, chiaroscuro dreamspace that is theatrical in nature, employing negative space as oppressively as shadowplay.

It envelops its players in choking fog and other unseen mental horrors, preferring to simplify rather than over-explain or dress up its world.

Even on the scorching heath, heightened artificiality reigns supreme: a gnarly tree, a lake, realism against what is clearly still a set.

This stark simplicity trumps the need for expensive battle sequences and the like: extraneous, Hollywood flourishes are absent.

