Review of Adam O’Riordan’s The Falling Thread: A coolly elegant debut

In this tale of a wealthy Manchester merchant family caught in a changing world, the writing is luminous and rich.

Charles Wright, the son of a successful textile merchant in Manchester, is bored and seeking distraction as he approaches adulthood.

He discovers it in the alluring shape of his younger sisters’ governess, Hettie, when he returns from university to his parents’ suburban villa during the sweltering summer of 1890.

Her freckles, eye color, and “smallish bosom” all appeal to him.

He seduces her in August, and by September, Hettie discovers she is pregnant, and life in the Wright household is forever changed.

Adam O’Riordan, an award-winning poet and short-story writer, infuses his first novel with a vivid eye for detail, infusing it with richly visual, if sometimes suffocating, life.

Although it takes place in Manchester, “a city humming with industry and gleaming with affluence,” the metropolis has little impact on a novel in which the central focus is almost entirely within the inner sanctum of this sheltered, well-to-do family.

Because it’s the nineteenth century, Charles and Hettie’s moment of indiscretion can only have one result, so by the book’s second section, set in 1905, we find them happily married with a 15-year-old son named Claude.

Charles now acts as if he is well into middle age.

He runs the family business, aspires to be a politician, and is no longer smitten with Hettie, who has prematurely greyed and retreats to her room, rarely to be heard from again.

As a result of her absence, the story shifts its focus to Charles’ sisters, Tabitha and Eloise, who are now of legal age.

If Charles is becoming increasingly stuffed, his siblings have grit: Tabitha is a suffragette, and Eloise aspires to be an artist.

Both are yearning for a life that seems to be eluding them.

Eloise wonders aloud if Tabitha has ever seen “a cock,” but such topics are inappropriate for a family who serves their dinners with silverware.

Meanwhile, their nephew Claude, who is being groomed to take over his father’s business, prefers to raise Shetland ponies.

“They’re the most fascinating creatures, and they’re a lot nastier than people think,” says the narrator.

