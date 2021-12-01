Review of Avengers (hashtag)50: An Uneven But Enjoyable Ride Through The Avengers’ Chaos

Multiverses, celestials, time travel, world conquerors, prehistoric Avengers, devils and Gods, and international adventures are all in the mix so far in Jason Aaron’s Avengers.

At least if Avengers (hashtag)50 is to be believed, things are only getting warmed up, and the mega-sized issue wraps up several stories before setting up new threads for what’s to come.

Some parts work and others don’t because it feels like one of those teaser montages of what’s to come, but in narrative form.

It’ll be a bit of a rollercoaster ride, and a long one, so buckle up because there’ll be a lot to cover.

Ed McGuinness, Javier Garron, Aaron Kuder, Carlos Pacheco, Rafael Fonteriz, Alex Sinclair, David Curiel, Matt Hollingsworth, Rachelle Rosenberg, and David Baldeon are among the amazing artists contributing to Avengers (hashtag)50, while Christopher Ruocchio, Steve McNiven, and Frank D’Armata team up for a special story that, while not tied to the current plot, is pretty damn enjoyable on its own.

While all of the prologues, epilogues, and smaller breakout storylines are connected to Aaron’s ongoing Avengers plot, this approach makes the issue feel disjointed and choppy in places.

We transition from a disturbing story about The Orb to a Ka-Zar segment that leads to more serious material later.

Then it’s on to the “World War She-Hulk” finale, which is preceded by a look at the prehistoric Avengers and a meeting between Dr.

Doom and Mephisto are two of the most feared demons in the world.

That’s all in the first 24 pages (the entire issue is over 80 pages), and while it’s a lot, it’s still manageable.

Then it goes a little off the rails.

It starts involving more worlds and characters at this point, and then it keeps bouncing between worlds, timelines, and previous story points from this Avengers run at a steady pace.

Anyone who hasn’t been following Aaron’s series from the beginning will be completely lost, and even those who have will be perplexed by the whys and wherefores.

In the midst of all this back and forth, there is some fantastic material, including Chapter Four, which was probably my favorite.

Robbie Reyes is the focus of Chapter Four, which culminates in one of the most genuine and heartfelt moments in the book…

