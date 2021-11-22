Review of ‘Encanto,’ a Disney film that is both familiar and heartwarming.

Disney’s Familiar, Heart-Warming Adventure ‘Encanto’ Movie Review

Encanto is a heartfelt Disney film with significant cultural significance.

Encanto is a good choice if you enjoy musical Disney films that will put a spring in your step.

Original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda give a boost to a predictable film that still maintains the Disney magic that captivates audiences of all ages around the world.

Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) is a young Colombian girl who lives in a magical house with a perpetually burning candle.

Mirabel’s family is held in high regard throughout the village because they choose to use their magic for the greater good.

Except for Mirabel, each child gains their own power when they reach adulthood.

The family is headed by Abuela Alma (Mara Cecilia Botero).

Mirabel had a difficult past, including the loss of her home, but she has no idea why she was not given a magical gift like the rest of the family.

However, the family’s magic is fading, and Mirabel must step in to save her family before it’s too late.

The theme of home is established first by Encanto.

Abuela Alma may have lost her home, but she has created a new one that is full of life.

But when she’s put to the test again, she’s forced to consider what it means to be at home.

Various definitions of the term “multi-generational home” can be found.

Mirabel, on the other hand, has a hard time feeling like she belongs in the first place.

The family’s abilities include food healing, weather control, super strength, and super hearing, among others.

The screenplay by Charise Castro Smith and Jared Bush embraces these magical abilities to full comedic effect before transforming them into something more dramatic.

The powers aren’t given out at random; they’re tied to the personalities and struggles of each supporting character.

Encanto is set during the superhero blockbuster craze that has swept the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe, but it focuses more on the magic that binds the family together.

It’s more about the battles that families have within themselves than it is about the powers themselves.

Mirabel isn’t friends with everyone in the family, but she has a good heart and wants them all to succeed.

That isn’t to say that being magically powerless hasn’t had an impact on her.

Encanto is co-directed by Byron Howard, Bush, and Castro Smith, and features the whimsical nature that audiences have come to expect…

