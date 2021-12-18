Review of Lang Lang’s concert at the Barbican: It’s more of a rock concert than a Bach piano recital.

Young fans dash up the aisles, the star shakes hands with the front row, and the Goldberg Variations’ massive challenge receives proper stadium treatment.

It wasn’t just a piano recital when Lang Lang performed the Bach Goldberg Variations.

It was a rock concert with Bach thrown in for good measure.

A solo pianist rarely fills the Barbican to the rafters.

Let alone the pianist gliding across the stage, shaking hands, or the young fans scurrying up the aisles to get a closer look, or the swarms of families bringing small, restless children despite their suspiciously hacking coughs for wunderkind inspiration.

This soulless space was transformed into a cathedral by a splash of low gold and blue lighting, as well as little gold lanterns above.

The charismatic Chinese superstar bounded into this, opening with an understated Schumann piece, the Arabeske: a clever move, like a supporting band warming up the crowd.

His performance blew through all of his emotional reserves in one fell swoop, but it did so in a way that highlighted the inner voices that connect Schumann and Bach.

Then comes the main event: the Goldberg Variations, a massive challenge that was once only performed on rare historical instruments, but is now a pianist’s badge of honor.

Lang Lang plays the piano like a god, without a doubt.

He has a lot of magic tricks up his sleeve: beautiful tone quality, perfectly calibrated colors, and perfect clarity.

Some pianists don’t use the sustaining pedal in Bach’s music, but his deft pedaling enhanced rather than detracted from the clarity, and he added fine imaginative effects on occasion.

Many pianists get tripped up when the hands cross in the middle of the piece, which is written for a two-manual harpsichord.

Lang Lang choreographed awkward moments like a dancer and carried them off at breakneck speed, tossing in a slew of extra flourishes.

The brilliance of the virtuoso variations was milked, whereas No.

The “black pearl,” 25, plunged into the dark night of the soul, putting everything else into perspective.

Bach’s Aria and 30 Variations, written as a bedtime story for a restless prince, can seem to contain all of life.

Before the Aria returns, the final “Quodlibet” returns the music to earth and family.

A quodlibet is essentially a sing-along around the kitchen table, and Bach combines two boisterous 18th-century ditties about cabbage and sex, respectively.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Lang Lang, Barbican, review: Less a Bach piano recital, more a rock concert