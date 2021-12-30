Review of Mark Bould’s The Anthropocene Unconscious: How Climate Change Has Consumed Popular Culture

Review of Mark Bould’s The Anthropocene Unconscious: How Climate Catastrophe Has Consumed Popular Culture

We can’t stop our hidden feelings about environmental disaster from bubbling to the surface, from art and literature to the Sharknado movies.

We realize it may be too late.

We all know that things are going to get a lot worse before they get better – if they ever do.

We also know that keeping these issues in the forefront of our minds is more than most of us can handle, especially when we have so little power and are ruled so badly.

Climate change is the most pressing issue of our time, but it rarely appears in contemporary literature, art, or film.

When environmental catastrophe is confronted head-on, it is frequently in the form of science fiction or disaster films, in which the slow violence of climate change is depicted in events that appear far too improbable to be happening in our world.

Making art out of environmental collapse may simply be too difficult, too overwhelming.

That isn’t to say that climate change isn’t present in the shows we watch and the books we read.

Indeed, as Mark Bould argues in The Anthropocene Unconscious, “our time’s art and literature is pregnant with catastrophe, with weather and water, with wildness and weirdness.”

Climate change has seeped into works of art and popular entertainment, rising to the surface like a melting ice cap.

Sigmund Freud’s concept of the unconscious, according to Bould, is the ideal way to comprehend this: climate catastrophe bubbles beneath the surface, manifesting itself in anything and everything.

“The unconscious consists of those repressed impulses, desires, drives, wishes, traumas, and ideas that the conscious mind does not wish to acknowledge,” writes Bould of Freud’s model of the human mind.

Climate catastrophe is most commonly found here.

Bould is a film and literature academic whose previous books have focused on films, and this is where he is most at ease, drawing on a diverse and eclectic selection of films to make his case, beginning with a look at the schlocky surprise blockbuster Sharknado and its five sequels (the entire series is based on a freak hurricane that catapults sharks out of the sea and onto land).

There are brief interludes in between.

