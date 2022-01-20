Review of Mass: A harrowing and provocative examination of forgiveness and anger

A meeting of two sets of parents takes place.

Years earlier, in a high school shooting, one of the couples’ sons killed the other’s son.

Fran Kranz’s directorial debut is almost entirely made up of two white middle-aged American couples seated across from one another at a table, engaged in heated conversation.

It’s a harrowing and provocative watch.

The parents have now gathered in a church basement in the hope of forgiveness, reconciliation, and catharsis.

The mediator fusses over where to put the tissues before the meeting begins.

They’ll undoubtedly be required, but she is concerned that they will be displayed too prominently.

It is a source of contention when one couple brings flowers to the other.

Nobody knows what to do with them or if they’re even appropriate.

The parents’ relationship is immediately strained.

“The truth is, we thought we were good parents,” the killer’s mother, Linda (Ann Dowd) insists.

Richard (Reed Birney), her husband, is a sourpuss.

Their feelings of shame and guilt, as well as their love for their son, Hayden, are palpable.

Emotions quickly start to boil.

Jay and Gail Perry (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton) are heartbroken and enraged over the death of their son, Evan.

They can’t even hide their dislike for the people on the other side of the street.

Because Linda and Richard brought their son’s killer into the world, they must bear some responsibility for his actions, according to Jay and Gail.

They are deserving of suffering.

Kranz gives each of the four protagonists equal screen time, and they all deliver powerful and moving performances, but the storytelling can feel stagey and contrived at times.

The other three characters will be shown looking on, perplexed and sorrowful expressions on their faces, as one character begins a heartfelt monologue.

The camera will occasionally cut away to the fields outside, but for the most part, we are cooped up in the small room with the couples – and cabin fever is a real possibility.

Fortunately, Kranz’s screenplay is inquisitive and nuanced.

He’s attempting to make sense of actions that are beyond rational explanation.

Was the young killer bullied? Yes, he was.

