Review of Monteverdi’s Vespers at the Barbican: Plenty of sex but not enough sanctity

The Barbican’s Monteverdi Vespers: Plenty of sex, but not enough sanctity

Larger choral settings felt underpowered because there were so few voices.

The “Enigma” behind Elgar’s Variations, the identity of Beethoven’s “Immortal Beloved,” and the authorship of Mozart’s Requiem are just a few of the intriguing mysteries in classical music.

However, Monteverdi’s Vespers from 1610 is among the best.

The work is magnificent and monumental in every way – a vast collection of sacred settings from the daily Catholic Vespers service, all meticulously preserved in the earliest printed score.

The puzzle revolves around the situation.

Is it really a single work, or perhaps a compendium or portfolio? What kind of occasion could have prompted such musical splendour, such perplexing variety and richness of styles?

The fact that we don’t know adds to the possibilities when it comes to performing a piece that can be scaled up or down indefinitely.

Enter Christina Pluhar and her top-notch baroque ensemble L’Arpeggiata, whose offbeat, sideways-glancing approach to everything they touch is always surprising.

Monteverdi was created for a secular age and space with only ten singers and a few musicians.

The Barbican’s large stage was shrunk down to a sharply curved semi-circle, inviting us in to a jam-session pulsing with rhythm and dance (though excluding anyone at the far ends of the rows).

The piece’s sensuality is always arresting, but never more so than when tenor Nicholas Mulroy coaxed and teased out the undulating melismas of “Nigra sum,” before handing over to soprano Celine Scheen and mezzo Giuseppina Bridelli for an exhilarating kiss-chase of a “Pulchra es,” the two voices locked in ardent competition.

Similar duelling from pairs of acid-bright cornettos, tenors, violins, and basses (the testosterone-fueled man-off of “Quia fecit mihi magna” was wonderfully earthy) propelled us forward in dynamic arcs, the music never remaining still for long.

The Vespers, on the other hand, is defined by contrasts, and without massed forces to set smaller groups in relief, the risk of monotony exists.

The larger choral settings felt underpowered with so few voices, deliciously gritty with textural interest from the band, but caught halfway between solo ensemble and fully-fledged chorus from the singers.

For the Vespers to truly hit its mark, sex and sanctity must coexist, and I’m not sure the latter ever had a chance here.

