The Royal Opera House’s revival of The Marriage of Figaro is exceptional and thrilling.

David McVicar’s elegant production achieves the ideal balance of high seriousness and slapstick comedy in the work.

Is it to clear the orchestra’s throats or to get the audience in the mood? Some composers use it as a shop window, previewing the melodies to come, while others present it as a musical work in and of itself.

Beethoven’s original Fidelio overture, his only opera, was a mini-symphony in and of itself.

Similarly, directors come in a variety of shapes and sizes.

While some directors use the overture as an excuse to perform a self-contained mime-drama, others use it as an excuse to perform a self-contained mime-drama.

The scurrying overture from Le Nozze di Figaro is set among the domestics of an 1830 chateau, and it’s jam-packed with mischievous little incidents that foreshadow what’s to come, according to David McVicar.

McVicar’s elegant production strikes the ideal balance between the timeless, surpassingly brilliant work’s high seriousness and slapstick comedy, which takes place over the course of a single day.

McVicar, like a master clockmaker, keeps the deception-within-deception wheels turning at breakneck speed so that we don’t miss a beat in the plot’s essay on love in all its forms.

The Count is sexually insatiable, while his beleaguered wife pines for their youthful love’s purity; practical young Susanna is eager to marry, while poor Cherubino is hopelessly in love with love itself.

Because droit de seigneur was a hot topic in 1786, the opera addressed current concerns; its relevance to the me-too generation is obvious.

This new revival, directed by Antonio Pappano, features a powerful and versatile Figaro (Riccardo Fassi) and a Susanna (Giulia Semenzato) who commands the stage with a live-wire presence and a sound of exceptional purity.

Hanna Hipp plays Cherubino, Gianluca Buratto plays Bartolo, and a Countess (Federica Lombardi) and a Count (Germán E Alcántara) round out the central foursome.

Although the scene in which Susanna and the Countess strip and reclothe Cherubino should be more sensual, the majority of the farcical moments are amusing.

Barbarina, played by Alexandra Lowe, is singing her heart out the entire time.

