The Matrix Resurrections is an engrossing and thoughtful sequel that is anchored by an iconic love story.

The Matrix Resurrections Review: An engrossing and thoughtful sequel fueled by an iconic love story.

It’s been 18 years since Neo and Trinity sacrificed their lives to restore humanity’s freedom of choice in The Matrix trilogy’s conclusion.

Lana Wachowski, the franchise’s co-creator, had a niggle that needed to be resolved.

That’s why she’s added a new chapter to the story, reuniting Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss for a second adventure down the rabbit hole.

This time, without sister Lily, Wachowski collaborated with Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell and screenwriter Aleksandar Hemon.

In thrilling fashion, they continue the existential crises of man versus machine, Matrix versus reality, and blue pill versus red pill.

Legacy sequels like this seem unavoidable in the current cinematic climate of remakes and reboots.

In Resurrections, Neo returns as Thomas Anderson, this time as the award-winning designer of a Matrix video game from 20 years ago.

To help him cope with the strange things he sees, his therapist (Neil Patrick Harris) gives him blue pills.

After his business partner (Jonathan Groff) informs Neo that they are making a sequel, a new version of Morpheus and rebel captain Bugs, respectively, arrive in an overly self-referential sequence.

Morpheus offers Neo the red pill once more, this time to open his mind to the dystopian reality of their computer-generated realm — but this time it’s even more dangerous and dominating than before, and he needs Trinity’s help to make things right.

The first hour of the film is a re-enactment of Neo’s first awakening.

The film’s over-reliance on clips and nods to the 1999 original slows it down.

The fight scenes and stunt choreography are tight and exciting, but they aren’t as innovative as they were two decades ago.

There is far more humour in this intriguing plot that serves as a reminder of the dangers of believing fiction over fact.

Unfortunately, the film’s loftier ideas about living in two worlds win out over a more coherent plot.

On the other hand, the chemistry between Reeves and Moss is as clear as day and palpable.

When Trinity and Neo are in a scene together, the screen crackles, and their romance is legendary.

Moss is a brilliant character.

She, like Reeves, who embodies melancholy like no other, gives Trinity the same depth and vitality as before.

It’s also nice to see Jada Pinkett Smith reprising her role as Niobe.

Resurrections falls short of the original trilogy’s high points, despite strong performances from a diverse cast of old and new characters.

Despite this, it’s a gripping and thoughtful sequel, fueled by a classic love story.

