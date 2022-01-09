Review of the National Youth Orchestra at the Barbican: The future of classical music is in good hands

The New York Orchestra grabbed hold of the classical concert format and gave it a good shake.

One of the cellists told the audience, “I’ve only been playing with the NYO for eight days.”

It’s been eight days.

In ordinary times, the National Youth Orchestra – approximately 200 of the best teenage musicians from across the country – accomplishes enormous things.

It’s inconceivable during the Covid era, with its constraints and uncertainties, its endless contingencies, possibilities, and difficulties.

Despite positive tests and repertoire reworkings, shifting personnel, and the very real possibility of no concert at all, the NYO returned this week with a programme emphatically titled Open Up and Let Loose!

When a bass drum began a solemn march, it was joined by harps and bells while the hall lights were still turned on.

The rest of the musicians gradually filed in from all sides, gradually adding new layers and allowing the orchestra to unfold in a slow sonic reveal.

They were, in fact, gradually acclimating us.

Instruments were put away by the end of the evening, and all bets were off: a ritual musical farewell of stamping, clapping, and howling.

We know they’re capable players.

This is self-evident.

But what NYO demonstrated here was not only that they can let go and just express themselves, but also that they have something to say.

Innovative programming blurred the lines between improvisations, new works by Dani Howard and Karim Al-Zand, and Ravel and Rachmaninoff classics.

This wide range of repertoire, each introduced from the stage by one of the players, became a single argument for the universal instinct to dance and rebel – a continuum of texture, rhythm, and sensation.

It was a long process.

Under conductor Sian Edwards’ crisp direction, Ravel’s La Valse surged and dissolved, but lacked that final decadence, that devil-may-care willingness to throw everything into the abyss.

But it was all out on the floor by the time we got to Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, with its wonderfully bruised saxophone solo and apocalyptic shout of an ending.

Maybe it was the new works that came in between: Howard’s appealing, occasionally Brittenish Coalescence.

