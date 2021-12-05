Review of the ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 DVDBlu-ray Box Set

Adult Swim and WarnerMedia have gone all out for their hit animated comedy Rick and Morty over the last few years, and it shows in the new Season 5 home video release.

The wordy, nihilistic sci-fi sitcom is arguably the most popular Adult Swim original series of all time, and it’s nice to see that legacy reflected in the hard copy releases.

Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season on DVD, Blu-ray, or Multi-Format is a must-have for any DVD, Blu-ray, or Multi-Format collection.

I got Rick and Morty Season 5 on Blu-ray with a code for a digital copy for this review.

It came in a steelbook case with some incredible cover art, including stylized renditions of the Smith family in their squid costumes from Season 5, Episode 2, “Mortyplicity,” with Rick cackling in the sky behind them.

The case came shrink-wrapped with a cardboard insert on the back with some labeling and information.

Because this isn’t a wrap-around dust jacket, you’ll have to fold it up a little to fit it inside the case if you want to keep it.

There’s only one disc inside, which contains the entire season as well as all bonus content.

The home video release includes six featurettes, one of which is exclusive to this set: “Fighting Gravity: The Making of Season 5,” an in-depth discussion with co-creator Dan Harmon and the Rick and Morty crew reflecting on the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the creative process that led to this season’s massive revelations in the show’s continuity.

Other featurettes include behind-the-scenes looks at visual art processes such as backgrounds, animation, compositing, and coloring, as well as two close looks at the directing process – one for the episode “Mortyplicity” and one for the season finale “Rickmurai Jack.” The disc also includes all 10 “Inside the Episode” clips that aired on Adult Swim and were uploaded to YouTube throughout the season, as well as a promo from the writers called “Season 5 Hy

