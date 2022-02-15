Review of Traces, Alibi: An engrossing mystery free of moral ambiguity

Review of Traces, Alibi: An engrossing mystery without moral ambiguity

For a second series of the Dundee-based thriller, Molly Windsor and Martin Compston return.

Line of Duty has cast such a long shadow over British drama that whenever one of its stars appears in another project, comparisons to their role in the Jed Mercurio blockbuster are inevitable.

However, in the case of Martin Compston – aka LoD’s Steve Arnott – the Scottish forensic drama Traces is a world away from Mercurio’s corrupt cops.

The fast-paced and addictive Dundee-set drama has begun its second season, which is a cross between a soap opera and a suspense thriller.

For Compston’s character, Daniel, there was the tangle of his father’s (Vincent Regan) cold case murder trial, in which his reluctant son was a key witness.

The victim was the mother of Daniel’s girlfriend, forensics lab assistant Emma (Molly Windsor), in an ironic twist of fate.

Emma, on the other hand, had other issues to deal with, such as assisting her boss, Professor Sarah Gordon (Laura Fraser from Breaking Bad), in the investigation of a seemingly random bomb attack on a Catholic prayer meeting.

Unlike LoD, Traces spun a lot of plates, but there was no moral murk to slow things down.

Though the show was also an absorbing mystery, Daniel’s conflicted feelings toward his father provided the emotional punch.

Professor Gordon’s expertise in the lab revealed that the prayer group bomber had mistimed his attack – his intended target was a Pilates class scheduled for the next hour.

A second explosion shook Dundee, and the episode ended with a literal bombshell.

It all came together to create an engrossing blend of family drama and police procedural.

Those who watched Martin Compston’s next move will be glad they did.

Traces will air again on Alibi next Tuesday, February 22nd, at 9 p.m.

