Review of West Side Story: Spielberg’s version is fantastic, even better than the original.

Review of West Side Story: Spielberg’s version of the story is excellent, even better than the original.

SING IT FROM THE MOUNTAINS: Steven Spielberg, one of the greatest living directors, is bringing back West Side Story in a remake.

It’s even more spectacular than the original.

Despite the fact that the veteran filmmaker is approaching 75, his new film is fresh, feisty, and ferociously entertaining.

The musical, set in Manhattan and written for Broadway in 1957 with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim, first screened in 1961.

It is widely regarded as one of the greatest film musicals of all time, with ten Academy Awards to its credit.

However, while the original felt like it was shot on a set, Spielberg’s version is refreshingly free, sweeping through the streets, parks, balconies, and abandoned rubble of New York Housing Authority buildings.

The area’s Puerto Rican and poor white residents are about to be relocated, sparking ethnic tensions.

The Sharks and Jets emerge as men’s gangs.

They engage in stupidly violent turf wars over the dilapidated area, as boys often do.

Bernardo (David Alvarez), the leader of the Puerto Rican Sharks, and Riff (Mike Faist), the Jets’ frontman, are arch-rivals.

Riff’s best friend and former Jet Tony (Ansel Elgort) falls in love with Bernardo’s younger sister Maria (Rachel Zegler) the moment he sees her at a local dance.

And it’s quite the dance.

When Tony and Maria first meet, I defy even the most jaded heart not to feel a flutter of romance.

The story of feuding gangs and star-crossed lovers is the focus of Spielberg’s adaptation.

You know the purity of their love will be ruined by war, just like Romeo and Juliet, whose tragic romance served as the inspiration for West Side Story.

The dull sepia of the Jets is drowned out by the vibrancy of the passionate Sharks.

The entire cast puts on a fantastic performance, but Ariana DeBose, who plays sassy Anita to perfection, is the clear standout.

With its bright flare of costumes and breathtaking choreography, her signature number America will undoubtedly go down in cinematography history.

