Revisit Gossip Girl’s Iconic Thanksgiving Episodes, from ‘Blair Waldorf Must Pie!’ to ‘It’s Really Complicated’

Over the course of the six seasons of Gossip Girl, relationships and alliances changed, but one thing remained constant: Thanksgiving drama.

Every holiday season, Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively), Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford), Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley), and Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) were involved in love triangles, drug scandals, and lies, with the exception of season 5.

We’ll take you back to the highs and lows!

Season 1: “Blair Waldorf Must Pie!” The first Thanksgiving episode of Gossip Girl had everything: drunk Serena flashbacks, the kids discovering Rufus (Matthew Settle) and Lily’s (Kelly Rutherford) romantic past, and Blair finally admitting she had sex with Chuck… twice.

Blair relapsed in her bulimia recovery after her mother (Margaret Colin) refused to invite her father (guest star John Shea) to Thanksgiving dinner in “Blair Waldorf Must Pie!”

Season 2: “The Magnificent Archibalds”During season 2, Blair continued to struggle after learning that her mother was engaged to her boyfriend Cyrus (Wallace Shawn).

The Archibalds are yet another Thanksgiving family with a lot of drama.

Chuck and Vanessa (Jessica Szohr) were contacted by FBI agents after Nate’s father (guest star Sam Robards) returned from hiding in Dominica.

In other news, Lily, Serena, and Eric (Connor Paolo) returned to the diner where they ate during the season 1 Thanksgiving episode after Eric revealed Lily’s husband Bart (Robert John Burke) was following them with a private investigator.

Season 3: “The Treasure of Serena Madre”Cue the Jason Derulo! One of the most beloved episodes of Gossip Girl, “The Treasure of Serena Madre,” brought the entire gang together for a Thanksgiving feast in season 3.

Serena and Nate’s cousin Tripp (guest star Aaron Tveit) have a not-so-secret affair, Blair believes her mother is pregnant (spoiler alert: it’s Dorota! ), and Dan is forced to confront his feelings for Vanessa after a threesome with the pair and Hilary Duff’s Olivia Burke.

Season 4: “Gaslit”Everyone thought Serena had reverted to her old ways.

