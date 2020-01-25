Revisit Jessica Simpson’s Star-Studded Dating History

Jessica Simpson‘s love life made headlines for years before she met her current husband, Eric Johnson.

And it’s happening again. In her new memoir, Open Book, the singer, fashion designer and married mother of three opens up about her relationship with John Mayer, which began following her split from her first husband and reality TV co-star, Nick Lachey.

Simpson said in the book that the “With You” singer repeatedly told her “he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally.” Mayer had told Playboy in 2010, years after their romance ended, that Simpson was like “crack cocaine” to him, adding, “Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm.”

“He thought that was what I wanted to be called,” Simpson said in her memoir, according to People. “I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that.”

Two years later, Mayer expressed regret about his comments, telling NPR, “I had nothing to say. I was going through a time in my life where I didn’t really want to share what was going on, but I didn’t want to be boring.”

Over the years, Simpson has also been romantically linked to a number of other famous men, and the ones who confirmed a relationship weren’t nearly as crass about her with the press.