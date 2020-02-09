Revisiting Leonardo DiCaprio’s Award-Worthy Oscar Appearances

Leonardo DiCaprio is once again nominated for an Oscar!

The actor, who won his first Academy Award in 2016 for his work in The Revenant, is expected to return to 2020 Oscars ceremony this Sunday, where he’s nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Prior to his win in 2016, DiCaprio had been nominated in the Best Actor category three times.

In 2005, he received a nod for his work in The Aviator. Two years later, DiCaprio was up for the award for his role in Blood Diamond. Then, in 2014, DiCaprio’s work in The Wolf of Wall Street scored him another Best Actor nod at the award show. DiCaprio received his first-ever Academy Award nomination at the 1994 Oscars, where he was up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

As we wait to see the actor at the Oscars this weekend, we’re taking a look back at all of his memorable moments at the iconic ceremony over the years.

Check out the gallery below to see DiCaprio's Academy Award evolution, from his first appearance in 1994 to his win in 2016!