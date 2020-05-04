Revisiting the Twilight Cast: See Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and More Stars Then and Now

Get ready, Twilight fans!

Stephenie Meyer just announced she’s releasing her long-awaited prequel Midnight Sun. The book is set to be released on Aug. 4.

The author shared the big news during Monday’s episode of Good Morning America.

“It’s a crazy time right now, and I wasn’t sure if it was the right time to put this book out,” she said. “But some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore. Sorry about the bad timing. Hopefully, this book can be a fun distraction from the real world, and I’m so excited to finally be able to share it with you.”

The new book comes about 15 years after Meyer released her first novel in the Twilight saga. According to Good Morning America, Midnight Sun “retells the iconic love story between Edward Cullen and Bella Swan from Edward’s point of view.” As fans will recall, the series has historically been told from Bella’s perspective.

“Working on a book for more than thirteen years is a strange experience,” Meyer wrote on her website. “I’m not the same person I was then. My children have all grown up. My back got weird. The world is a different place. I can only imagine all the things that have changed for you. But completing Midnight Sun has brought back to me those early days of Twilight when I first met many of you. We had a lot of fun, didn’t we? Throwing proms and hanging out in hotel rooms and reading on the beach (while getting the most epic sunburns of our lives). We made hilarious t-shirts and fabulous websites. We found kindred spirits that are still in our lives now. I hope going back to the beginning of Bella’s and Edward’s story reminds you of all that fun, too.”

Fans had a feeling another book was on the way after Meyer released a draft of the first chapter in 2008.

“There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter,” Meyer wrote in a post on her website. “After all, Bella only knows that an incredibly gorgeous boy is looking at her funny. Meanwhile, Edward is suffering through one of the most momentous days of his very long life! First there’s the shock and frustration of not being able to hear Bella’s thoughts, then the wild, monstrous reaction to her scent, followed by the incredible expenditure of self-control that it takes to not kill her… His side of Bella’s first day at Forks High School is a hundred times more exciting than her own.”

The Twilight books were later turned into a film series starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Twilight was released in 2008 followed by The Twilight Saga: New Moon in 2009 and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in 2010. The movies ended with The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 and Part 2 in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Of course, as lot has changed since then. To see the Twilight cast then and now, check out the gallery.

