Rewind to When Common Talked About Dating Celebrity Women

Back in the day, Common discussed what it’s like to date famous women.

Tiffany Haddish and Common are no longer dating.

They split up after a year of a whirlwind relationship in which they publicly gushed over each other.

Common has dated a number of celebrities, including Serena Williams, Angela Rye, and Erykah Badu, to name a few.

Common discussed what it’s like to date powerful women in a video from the past.

Common has dated a number of famous women, including Taraji P Henson.

Regina Hall has also been linked to him.

Despite the celebrity, Common claims that his relationships are relatively smooth until they reach the end.

In a shocking Instagram post, singer Jaguar Wright claims that rapper Common sexually assaulted her.

“To be honest, it’s not difficult until it gets bad.”

“But when things are a little shaky, that negative energy and negative talk kind of affects the relationship too,” he told Vlad TV. “Even if people are chatting about, ‘They shouldn’t be together,’ when the love is there, you’re really in the relationship, you don’t care what nobody says.”

Common reflects on one particular relationship that taught him the value of privacy.

“I remember when Erykah [Badu] and I were dating, she was adamant about not putting our relationship on display,” he continued.

“I thought that was a good idea.

I have no objections to people doing it, but you must live your life naturally and allow it to be what it is, and you must first be strong within your family.”

Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored spoke with the rapper turned actor.

The topic of their shocking breakup was a hot topic.

Haddish leaves a lasting impression on Common, who tells Lee:

First and foremost, I’d like to express my gratitude to Tiffany, who, as you know, is one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met.

One of the kindest, most genuine, and caring people I’ve ever met, and it’s because of this that I fell in love with her, wanted to be in a relationship with her, and wanted to grow with her.

We had a wonderful, healthy relationship.

It was the most mature relationship I’d ever experienced.

Communication, respect, everything, man.