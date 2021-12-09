Rey Mysterio of WWE Teases Cartoon Network Series

Rey Mysterio of the WWE Reveals a Cartoon Network Series

Rey Mysterio is one of the most legendary WWE superstars, and now the star is branching out into the world of cartoon animation.

Mysterio will appear in the new Cartoon Network Latin America series Rey Mysterio vs.

Viva Calavera! in collaboration with Mysterio will produce The Darkness (La Oscuridad).

The 10-episode series will premiere in Latin America in 2022, and as you can see in the images below, it incorporates elements of wrestling, Lucha Libre, anime, and American animation into its visual style.

Below are some images from the new series.

“We’re ecstatic to be able to share more details and color of this incredible Mexican production with Cartoon Network and Rey Mysterio fans.”

“We are confident that you will enjoy the surprises we have in store for you, and that the show will exceed all of your expectations,” Jaime Jiménez Rión, Vice President of Content and Original Production, WarnerMedia Kids and Family, Latin America, said.

“It’s a dream come true to have an action comedy series on Cartoon Network.”

It’s indescribable that it not only puts Mexico and Lucha Libre front and center, but also stars Rey Mysterio, whom we’ve idolized since we were kids.

The Skull Brothers, creators of the studio Viva Calavera!, added, “We believe that fans will greatly appreciate this new series, the result of so many people’s hard work and passion.”

The official Rey Mysterio vs The Darkness description can be found down below.

Oscar, a wrestling fan, will team up with his idol, Rey Mysterio, to face supernatural beings and fight against the forces of evil; villains from the world of wrestling and characters from Mexican traditions and the world of fantasy are all featured in La Oscuridad.

Uroboros, an evil fighter who wields dark forces he doesn’t fully comprehend, stands behind these extraordinary opponents.

Oscar and Rey Mysterio must work together to protect the city and themselves from his evil schemes.”

In 2022, The Darkness will premiere in Latin America.

What are your thoughts on Rey Mysterio’s new animated series? Let us know in the comments, or follow me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB to discuss all things wrestling and animation!

WWE’s Rey Mysterio Reveals Cartoon Network Series