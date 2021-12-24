Rhea Seehorn describes Season 6 of ‘Better Call Saul’ as “devastating.”

“Better Call Saul” Season 6 is “devastating,” according to Rhea Seehorn.

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul has arrived.

The fates of Saul Goodman and the many others in his orbit will finally be revealed to viewers.

They should, however, proceed with caution, as Rhea Seehorn has described the final season as “devastating.”

The 2015 film Better Call Saul tells the story of Saul Goodman, a shady lawyer with ties to a Mexican drug cartel.

Kim Wexler, a fellow attorney, tries to be his moral compass, but she begins to break bad herself over time.

That was especially evident in the most recent episode, when Kim approached Saul with a scheme to ruin the career of their former colleague Howard Hamlin in order to collect a portion of a legal settlement.

Even Saul, with his shady ways, was taken aback by the idea, telling her, “You wouldn’t be OK with it,” to which Kim replied, “Wouldn’t I?” before pointing finger guns in his direction.

Fans of ‘Better Call Saul’ believe they’ve cracked the Howard Hamlin riddle.

Better Call Saul won’t be back for a while.

Meanwhile, Seehorn has hinted at what viewers can expect when the show returns.

On December 1, the actor who plays Kim Wexler was seen on Twitter.

She was 17 at the time, and she was taking questions from her fans and followers.

When asked for a word to describe Season 6 of Better Call Saul, Seehorn said “devastating.”

In response to a fan who said they don’t think they were prepared for what’s ahead, she said in a separate tweet that she was caught off guard by what happened.

https:t.coJpD3jmq0OJ It’s heartbreaking.

Will the final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ include Kim Wexler’s origin story?

Kim is one of several characters from Better Call Saul whose fate has yet to be determined.

Because of her absence on Breaking Bad, many viewers believe she’ll die.

However, Bob Odenkirk, who plays the “criminal” lawyer, has disputed this theory.

“There is a version of life where Kim and Jimmy stay married and live like Mary Matalin and James Carville,” he joked to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Kim would be a superpowered lawyer at a white-shoe law firm, and he’d be a scumbag ambulance chaser all over town.”

And then they go home at night, take off their masks, and treat each other with kindness.”

“I’m not sure…

